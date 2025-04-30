No Need to Fret, MSU's Offseason Very Similar to Last Year's
Some within the Michigan State basketball fanbase still seem discouraged about the Spartans being a conference contender again next season, especially after missing out on five-star prospect Darius Adams on Tuesday.
There are still some out there who don't trust what Tom Izzo has put together, even after taking his team to the Elite Eight after starting the 2024-25 season unranked.
The consensus seemed to be that the world was crashing down when Michigan State lost Tre Holloman, Xavier Booker, Gehrig Normand and Jase Richardson, along with leading scorer Jaden Akins.
There was a sense of frustration that the Spartans had been quiet in the portal, while other conference contenders began getting better around them.
Michigan State would finally break the silence by landing former Florida Atlantic wing Kaleb Glenn, a potential starter or a key depth piece, at the very least. It then found its shooting guard with former Sanford guard Trey Fort.
Just like that, the Spartans had addressed two major areas of need, and if that's all they muster, they can work with it.
Even so, some still don't like their chances, given who Michigan State lost and who other teams have gained.
But haven't we seen this before?
The Spartans were in a much similar spot last offseason and were coming off a Round of 32 exit.
Michigan State lost its top three scorers in Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard and Malik Hall. It was left with a balanced blend of youth and experience, with veterans being asked to step into leadership roles.
The Spartans needed size down low, as well as another wing. They got both with Szymon Zapala and Frankie Fidler.
They had a promising incoming four-star prospect in Richardson. This year, they have the same with Cam Ward. Of course, I'm not saying Ward will have the season Richardson had. Nobody saw that coming; and that's the point.
Nobody knew what last year would bring, much like the feeling amongst the fanbase right now.
Michigan State made do with what it had last year, and it defied expectations, winning the Big Ten by three games and ultimately going out as one of the nation's last eight teams still standing.
Have trust, Spartan fans. Hasn't Tom Izzo earned it?
Be sure to stay updated with Michigan State athletics by following the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and also join our outstanding community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE