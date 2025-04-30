Spartans Lose Out on Program-Changing Four-Star Guard
The Michigan State Spartans were very close to landing 2025 four-star combo guard Darius Adams, but no cigar. The former UConn Huskies signee decommitted from the program, re-opening his recruitment earlier this month. He will be heading to a different Big Ten program next year.
First reported by Joe Tipton of On3, Adams has committed to the Maryland Terrapins, a program that lost their entire starting five and head coach Kevin Willard. Adams will play for first-year Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams, former head coach at Virginia Tech and Texas A&M most recently.
Adams showed heavy interest in the Spartan program before and after his original commitment to UConn but was unable to secure his signature after a second chance. Adams was a McDonald's All-American this season, being ranked No. 3 in the state of Indiana and 26th nationally, per 247Sports.
"Adams is a skilled and smooth guard with good positional size at 6-foot-5 and an instinctive feel for the game," wrote 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein in his evaluation of the prospect.
"He’s a multi-dimensional scoring threat who can make threes and mid-range pull-ups in a variety of different ways. ... Overall, Adams is a skilled, smooth, smart, has good size, and his best basketball still in front of him as he continues to make strides physically."
It would have been difficult to find room for Adams on the Spartans' current roster after earning the commitment of former Samford guard Trey Fort, as well as the additions of four-star freshmen Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. Not to mention the awaited emergence of Spartan sophomore guard Kur Teng.
Adams will be a likely starter for the Terrapins next season as they will have a completely different starting roster from a season ago. The Spartans will face Maryland at the Breslin Center this season as the 2025-'26 Big Ten schedule was released on Tuesday afternoon.
It will be somewhat of a revenge game for the Spartans, seeking to show Adams why he should have joined the reigning Big Ten champions. Who knows, since college basketball is a completely free-for-all at the moment, Adams could easily be in East Lansing for his sophomore season and beyond.
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.