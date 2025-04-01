Why It's Absurd to Question Michigan State's Tom Izzo's Legacy
The Michigan State Spartans' (30-7) season ended on Sunday night, falling to the No. 1 overall seed Auburn Tigers (32-5) in the Elite Eight. Following the loss, many took to social media, questioning the legacy of the man that has kept the Spartan program a household name for decades, Tom Izzo.
People questioned Izzo, asking is he really that great of a coach. Is he actually "Mr. March" if he has only won one national title? Those comments are laughable, considering the mark that he has left on this program and the incredible feats he has led it towards.
Many of the snide comments had been issued from accounts represented the Spartans' bitter rival Michigan, who has lost the round prior in the Sweet 16. Many felt the need to criticize Izzo and simplify his success down to the fact that he has one national title in the past 25 years.
It is fair to say, that is more than the Wolverines have gotten in 36 years, last winning a title in 1989 when Izzo an assistant at Michigan State.
The folks that support the college program over in Ann Arbor are so starved for attention that they will do whatever necessary to direct the spotlight onto themselves and tear down one of the best coaches in the sport. Unfortunately for them, there is too much history that supports Izzo's legacy.
The Iron Mountain native has been at the helm of Spartan basketball for the past 30 seasons and has done more in three decades than Michigan or most other schools have accomplished in their entire history. He has cemented himself as the best coach in Big Ten history and truly is Mr. March.
In just this season alone, Izzo has made incredible history. He broke Bobby Knight's record for most Big Ten wins all-time, bringing the record to 360. He won his 11th Big Ten title which is tied for the most in conference history.
Izzo also extended the record for NCAA Tournament appearances to 27 while reaching his 11th Elite Eight, tied for the most since Izzo's first season in 1995-96. Get this, Izzo has been to 16 Sweet 16s in 30 years, that means he reaches the tournament's second weekend, 53% of the time.
The next time a fan that opposes Tom Izzo and thinks that he is not really that great at their job, might want to look up his career accolades and what he has done to lift Spartan basketball to new heights. This program was nowhere close to where they are now before Izzo took the helm.
Regardless of the Big Ten championships, the national titles, the Final Fours, and the records, Tom Izzo is the greatest coach that anyone will ever play for due to his passion and love for not only the college game itself, but each and every single one of his players that puts on a Spartan jersey.
Following the Spartans' Sweet 16 victory over Ole Miss last weekend, the first words out of Izzo's mouth when being interviewed postgame with his entire team behind him with their arms around him were, "I love these guys".
No coach in the country wears their heart on their sleeve like Izzo does. Whether it be a missed foul call, a player being out of position, or senior Jaden Akins kissing the Spartan logo on senior day, Izzo is going to tell you and show you how much this program means to him.
Nobody is luckier than every single player, coach, fan and supporter that has had the pleasure of meeting, rooting for, coaching with, or playing for the greatest coach in college basketball. Wins are one thing, but family, passion, love and respect is what makes Izzo, Mr. March.
