Spartans' Izzo Could Not be Prouder of Team's Performance in Gritty Win
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3) earned one of their biggest and most thrilling wins of the season as they downed the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5) on the road, Wednesday night. It marks the Spartans' third-straight ranked win and fifth of the season.
The Spartans came away with a last second, 58-55 win as junior guard Tre Holloman launched a three-quarter court shot that beat the buzzer and found all net. Spartans coach Tom Izzo spoke to Big Ten Network's Andy Katz postgame, giving immense credit to his relentless group of players.
"That was a lucky shot, but nobody can say we didn't deserve to win this game," Izzo said. "We made some bad mistakes, give them [Maryland] credit. We threw the ball away a little bit and everything, but we deserved to win this game. To come into this place, I'm so proud of my guys."
The XFINITY Center is one of the marquee locations in all of Big Ten basketball that is a nightmare for any opponent as the Terrapins came into the game, 16-1 on their home court. Izzo recognized his teams mistakes, but took nothing away from their ability to win in a hostile environment.
Katz asked Izzo why he thought his team deserved to win the game. The Spartans held Maryland to their lowest scoring total of the season as the No. 1 offense in the conference (83.7 ppg). He could not be happier to be the head coach of this team and knows his team has passion for the program.
They're home-grown, man," Izzo said. "They play for the guys before them, they care about Michigan State. I mean, I can't tell you how proud I am of my team and those guys, and God bless them."
There is something about this particular Izzo-coached team that is void of an off-switch. No matter the score, the circumstance, or the location, this Spartan team finds a way to scratch, claw, and fight to the final buzzer to find a win. That is a sign of a good team and a Tom Izzo-coached team.
