Spartans Cannot Be Satisfied, Must Sweep Bitter Rival
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3) still have a massive job to complete even after clinching sole possession of the Big Ten title with a comeback road win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-15, 6-13) on Thursday night. One final opponent still stands, bitter rival Michigan (22-8, 14-5).
The Spartans are outright conference champions for the first time since 2018 but must stay hungry for their 20th and final conference contest of the season. Michigan State beat the breaks off their in-state by 13 points earlier this year and will try to complete the season sweep this Sunday.
Following Thursday's win over the Hawkeyes, Coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media regarding the recent contest and the one upcoming against the Wolverines. He recognized the significance of winning his 11th Big Ten title, but is far from satisfied with just earning that achievement this year.
"Am I happy we won the Big Ten? I'm a static, I'll be a static when I walk out of this building until I get to the plane, and then, the George Perles rule's out the door because it's Michigan week, so we start preparing for them right away," Izzo said.
"But I'm not going to sit here and sugarcoat and tell you I'm excited how we played just because we won. Because that's not going to get me where I think we can go and need to go. I said if we start shooting the ball better, we have a chance, as long as our defense continues to do what it did tonight."
Despite mounting a double-digit, second-half comeback on the road against a talented Hawkeye team, Izzo is well aware that his guys must both focus on the task at hand, being Michigan, and expecting more from themselves than only winning a conference title.
Izzo knows his team has more in the tank and will not have to motivate his guys for a testy rematch between two of the Big Ten's top teams. The Wolverines will be eager to spoil the Spartans' senior day at the Breslin, especially after losing back-to-back games to lose out on a share of the title.
