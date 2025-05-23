REPORT: MSU Still Regarded as One of Nation's Top Teams
Michigan State men's basketball experienced some hardship this offseason, losing some key players, including its top three scorers.
It wasn't an ideal start to the offseason for the Spartans, as just days after their exit from the Elite Eight, guard Tre Holloman, forward Xavier Booker and guard Gehrig Normand all hit the transfer portal, adding to the loss of veteran guard Jaden Akins.
Later that month, freshman sensation Jase Richardson would declare for the NBA Draft.
Despite all this turmoil, one expert still considers the Spartans to be one of the top teams in the country.
CBS Sports' Gary Parrish has Michigan State at No. 15 in the site's latest college basketball rankings, dropping just one spot from its previous edition.
"This ranking is based on the Spartans returning four of the top eight scorers -- specifically Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, Jeremy Fears and Carson Cooper -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament," Parrish wrote.
"That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Samford transfer Trey Fort, FAU transfer Kaleb Glenn, Miami transfer Divine Ugochukwu and four-star freshmen Cam Ward and Jordan Scott."
Tom Izzo proved the doubters wrong and went out and got three players from the portal, filling glaring voids in the roster that should keep this team afloat as a contender in a grueling Big Ten.
The only change since CBS Sports' last rankings was the Spartans' landing of Ugochukwu, who is anticipated to be Michigan State's backup point guard.
As far as personnel goes, the Spartans are pretty set. The level of talent remains to be seen, but regardless, don't forget that Michigan State won the conference without a single first- or second-team All-Big Ten honoree.
In these latest rankings, the top five teams remained the same. The defending national champion, Florida, leapt nine spots to No. 6 while the next nine teams, including Michigan State, all dropped just one spot. That group included the Spartans' bitter rival, Michigan, and another Big Ten foe in UCLA.
Michigan State is still the fourth-highest Big Ten team in the rankings. Purdue leads the way at No. 4.
