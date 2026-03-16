Michigan State Opens March Madness Against Summit Tournament Champion

In its first game of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, the No. 3 seed Michigan State Spartans fell to the No. 6 seed UCLA Bruins.

Michigan State faced UCLA earlier in the season and dominated that matchup. After a close start, the Spartans pulled away for an 82-57 victory at the Breslin Center. This time, however, the Bruins controlled the game and never allowed Michigan State to take command.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates a play against UCLA during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans attempted a late comeback in the final minutes, but they could not generate enough defensive stops and ultimately lost 88-84.

UCLA’s offense proved difficult to contain throughout the game. The Bruins shot 56 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range. Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark, Trent Perry, and Eric Dailey Jr. combined for 74 of the Bruins’ 88 points.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against UCLA guard Jamar Brown (4) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Michigan State, Jeremy Fears Jr. once again led the offense with 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field and 2 of 3 from three-point range while recording 13 assists.

Carson Cooper and Coen Carr added 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Kur Teng scored 13 points off the bench. Trey Fort also provided a spark off the bench with eight points on 3 of 5 shooting and 2 of 2 from three-point range.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) shoots a free throw against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, Michigan State struggled to get consistent production from other key players. Jordan Scott and Jaxon Kohler each finished with seven points while combining to shoot 4 of 13 from the field and 3 of 9 from three-point range.

Turning Attention to March Madness

With the Big Ten Tournament loss, Michigan State now enters the NCAA Tournament having lost its last two games. The Spartans were previously projected as a No. 2 seed but ultimately fell to a No. 3 seed in the bracket.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches East Lansing take on Ann Arbor Pioneer during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse in Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State will open the tournament against the North Dakota State Bison, champions of the Summit League.

Previewing North Dakota State

Under head coach David Richman, North Dakota State has consistently been a competitive program. Although the Bison have reached the NCAA tournament only three times during his tenure, Richman has guided the program to 10 winning seasons.

Dec 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; North Dakota State Bison head coach David Richman is seen during the first half against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This season has been one of the most successful of Richman’s career. The Bison finished with a 27 to 7 record and secured the Summit League tournament championship.

North Dakota State features a balanced offense with four players averaging double figures in scoring. Damari Wheeler-Thomas, Trevian Carson, Markhi Strickland, and Treyson Anderson all contribute as scoring threats.

Mar 7, 2023; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; North Dakota State Bison guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas (10) dribbles against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first half at Denny Sanford Premier Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Each player is efficient from the field, and three of the four shoot better than 35 percent from three-point range.

North Dakota State is also one of the stronger three-point shooting teams in the country, averaging 36.5 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks 39th nationally.

Mar 7, 2023; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; North Dakota State Bison head coach David Richman watches action against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first half at Denny Sanford Premier Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Defensively, the Bison excel at forcing turnovers. They average eight steals per game and force opponents into 13.7 turnovers per contest.

Michigan State enters the NCAA Tournament looking to regain momentum after its loss to UCLA in the Big Ten tournament. The Spartans have the offensive talent to compete with anyone in the field, but they will need more consistent scoring from their supporting players.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates a play against UCLA during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Dakota State’s balanced offense and ability to force turnovers could present a challenge. If Michigan State wants to advance, the Spartans will need to tighten their defense and avoid the mistakes that cost them in their recent loss.