Spartans' Izzo Received Inspiring Text Following Historical Win
The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 10-2) have one of the most special cultures in all of college basketball and are extremely lucky to have Coach Tom Izzo still leading the charge. Last weekend was a memory maker for the 30-year head coach in multiple ways.
Last Saturday's win over the Oregon Ducks (16-8, 5-8) featured a postgame celebration, honoring the 1999-00 national championship team that won Izzo his first and only national title of his career so far. The number of former players that came to honor their program and head coach was appalling.
The victory also tied the Spartans' head coach with coaching legend Bobby Knight for most career Big Ten wins at 353. Izzo broke down in tears as he celebrated with his current group, former national title-winning team, and a sold-out Breslin Center.
During Izzo's Monday press conference, he mentioned that former NBA player and current head coach of the Nevada Wolfpack, Steve Alford, reached out to Izzo with one of the most memorable text messages. It spoke volumes about Izzo's imprint on the program and the culture he has built.
"I got one of the all-time texts that I will share with you -- I got a million texts that night, of course, some great people and great coaches, but I got one from Steve Alford, and it was to congratulate me and tying that [Big Ten wins record]" Izzo said. ... He said we were watching it and he said, 'I was amazed how many former players and coaches came back there'... He said, 'You've got the best culture in college basketball by a lot, and I went and visited some of the top programs, and I watched this weekend, and whenever you get frustrated, appreciate what you got because nobody has it.' I don't know if that's totally true, but I told him it was one of the best texts I got because that probably means more to me than a record and wins and a championship."
Spartan fans love Izzo for the decades of success that he has brought to East Lansing, but it goes further beyond the Big Ten titles and Final Fours. The undying passion, commitment, and desire to improve on and off the court is what makes Izzo one of the best people to ever coach the sport.
College basketball is more than just a sport for the future Hall-of-Fame coach. He is obviously driven by team success but may be more satisfied with the people he has helped mold and build over the most impressionable years of their lives. Nobody commits to a program anymore like Izzo.
Alford's message to Izzo is a major reason why he is still coaching at 70 years old. The expression on his face when all of his former players and coaches embraced him after the game speaks to the culture he has built and the love that he has given so many others for the Green and White.
