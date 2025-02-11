WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Reflects on Oregon, Looks Ahead to Indiana
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- A special night is within reach for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo as he has an opportunity to pass the late Bob Knight for the most conference wins by a Big Ten head coach. And he can do it against the team Knight is synonymous with -- Indiana.
Izzo tied the record on Saturday with his team's comeback win over Oregon, a game in which the Spartans outscored the Ducks by 26 points in the second half after trailing 14 at halftime.
The win put Michigan State back on track after falling off a bit with back-to-back losses in Los Angeles. The Spartans will look to build on the momentum gained from Saturday's win when they host the Hoosiers on Tuesday.
Izzo addressed the media on Monday, reflecting on the victory on Saturday while previewing Indiana.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, I had said earlier that Saturday was a special day for a lot of us, and had that championship team over my house late that night, and it was just fun to reminisce. It's fun to realize some guys that really appreciated a lot of things. So, I enjoyed that. Reunion went well and, of course, the fans were great. But now, it's getting ready for Indiana. And another concern, I mean, with Mike [Woodson] and all that's going on, it's obvious that there's a lot of news, but it doesn't change that this is – and it was said to be the team with Oregon picked to win it – they were a very talented team. The talent has not changed. They have struggled as of late, but every loss seems to be a close loss, especially Maryland, Purdue and Michigan lately. They're huge up front now, with [Oumar] Ballo, and one other thing that's different is [Malik] Reneau, who killed us last year, has been out with a knee injury, and he's played, I think, three, four games, but he's definitely played his last two, have been his best games. And both of them are scoring in double figures. [Mackenzie] Mgbako is still the guy. He's averaging 18 and six. So, as a big, big 6-8, 6-9 wing, that creates problems for us. And they do have experienced guards. [Trey] Galloway’s 6-5. He's big. [James] Goodis’ 6-7, and he's shooting the daylights out of it. And Myles Rice, who was really good early, has been a little more up and down, but that is a talented eight, nine guys right there that we're going to have to contend with. As far as our illnesses, we seem to be improved. Jaden [Akins], I'm hoping, can go today. Did not yesterday, but we did not do much yesterday, other than walk-throughs, film sessions and getting some shots up. So, quick turnaround, but ready to go.”
