WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Reflects on West Coast Trip, Looks Ahead to Oregon
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 9 Michigan State has settled back in at home after a disappointing trip to the West Coast.
The Spartans came back with two more losses after having lost just two all year going into the trip.
It was the first time all season the squad has dropped two in a row. And now, having faced true adversity, Michigan State will be looking to rebound with a victory over Oregon at the Breslin Center on Saturday.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed the media on Thursday, revisiting the trip out west while looking ahead to Oregon.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from his media availability:
Q: How was the team's body language today?
Izzo: "It was fine. Guys, we lost two games. It's different travelling; it's not an excuse, just a different experience. And I thought the day of the USC game, we were about as ready to play as we can [be], and we probably played our worst game of the year. And give them some credit, give us some blame; we were not sharp, we did not rebound like we can, we gave up some things, we missed free throws. The next day, we bounced back and had a good practice, had a great gameplan and a great game, and you just can't turn the ball over 16 to 3. Not one against the press. And so, was it fatigue? Was it them? I don't think so because it wasn't against the press. So, I was disappointed in maybe how we played because I think we were good enough to win two. And, as we always are, we were good enough to lose two. And that's it, that's all it is. No surprises. I told you what I thought would win the league. So, it's move on to the next game. And we had a good, hard, long practice today. Yesterday, we had good, long, hard film sessions. I mean, they couldn't practice; we got in at 6, 7, whatever it was. So, they did a hell of a job, and I'm ready to go."
