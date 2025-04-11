How Does Addition of Transfer F Kaleb Glenn Improve MSU?
The Michigan State Spartans made their first transfer portal addition with FAU Owls sophomore forward Kaleb Glenn. One of the more coveted players in the portal is heading to East Lansing, possibly becoming a starting piece for head coach Tom Izzo's club.
Glenn was FAU's leading scorer last season, averaging 12.6 points on 53.1% shooting with 4.8 rebounds. As a 6-7 forward, he was not afraid to shoot the 3-ball as he totaled 41% from deep on 3.4 average attempts per contest. Glenn is a three-level scorer with elite bounce and physicality.
The Louisville, Ky. native earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) honors. His ability to penetrate the defense and finish at the rim is equally as productive as his ability to shoot from beyond the arc. Glenn will not be settling for bad shots, being aggressive to find the best one.
This is the third program that Glenn will play for in as many seasons, but the strongest of them all. He started in his hometown, playing limited time for the Louisville Cardinals before transferring to FAU for a single season. He will seek to become a key piece to another Big Ten title-contending roster.
Glenn will already have a prior connection when he comes to East Lansing as he was Nike EYBL teammates with redshirt freshman (soon-to-be redshirt sophomore) guard Jeremy Fears Jr. The pair played together on the Indy Heat Gym Rats in 2022. The two will reunite in the Big Ten, hoping to work a mean pick-and-roll game.
This is a guy that can make an immediate impact for the Spartans. MSU was one of the stronger rebounding teams in the country, led by their post players, but scoring was a bit of an Achilles heel. Glenn will add both offensive production and a strong defensive presence around the rim.
There is a strong chance that Glenn earns a starting spot at some point, but to begin the year, junior (soon-to-be senior) forward Jaxon Kohler will likely get the nod. That does not mean that Glenn won't average over 20 minutes as Izzo keeps a deep bench, playing close to nine of 10 players each game.
Ensure to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.