Spartans' Holloman Has Michigan's Number
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (26-5, 17-3) disposed of their bitter rival, No. 22 Michigan (22-9,14-6), on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center, led by junior guard Tre Holloman once again. After another dominant rivalry performance, Holloman has owned the Wolverines this season.
He dropped a career-high 20 points to lead the Spartans to their seventh-straight win to end the regular season while sweeping the Wolverines for the second consecutive year. Losing at home to their in-state rival was not an option, and Holloman made sure to put on a show offensively.
With it being Senior Day, the junior guard was not being honored but made sure to allow his seniors their moment to be honored at the Breslin Center. He had to remove a pair of freshman Wolverines that were standing on the Spartan helmet logo during the festivities.
"I was just trying to do the do the best thing for my seniors man, let them get their moment," Holloman said. "And yeah, that's what happened ... The former players are texting me telling about, 'Don't let [anybody] disrespect our tradition.' So, I was just trying to defend them, too."
Holloman is the perfect example of what it means to be a "Spartan Dawg." The refusal to allow an in-state rival to get in the way of a long-time standing tradition that honors the senior players is why Holloman is such an incredible teammate and competitor.
The third-year Spartan mentioned that the forefront of the conversation will be the scrum that he was involved in at mid-court, but he wants to be remembered more for his play on the court that helped the Spartans prosper over the Wolverines.
"They're just going to be focused on the thing that happened at mid-court, but shoutout to my teammates and then my coaches for trusting me to take those shots down the stretch when we kind of needed it," Holloman said.
Holloman combined for 38 points on 14-22 shooting with five rebounds and five assists in the two games against the Wolverines this season. Utter dominance for one of the Spartans' most impactful leaders all season long. He deserves every piece of this rivalry sweep and 2025 Big Ten Championship.
