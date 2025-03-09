Social Media Reacts to Spartans' Huge Rivalry Win, Late-Game Scuffle
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (26-5, 17-3) pummeled their bitter rival, No. 17 Michigan (22-9, 14-6) on Sunday afternoon on Senior Day.
A wire-to-wire, 79-62 victory for the Spartans caps off a championship season with a seven-game win streak. The Spartans put on a whooping to complete the season sweep of their rival.
It marks the Spartans' best finish in the conference ever as they finish with a program-most 17 conference wins in the regular season. There was never a point where the Wolverines were coming close to making a comeback, as the Breslin Center was on fire all afternoon.
Social media did not hold back from discussing the absolute onslaught that Michigan State gave the Wolverines. The Spartans have now won the past seven meetings between the two in-state rivals in East Lansing.
Following the win, the Spartans celebrated their 17th Big Ten title, cutting down the net, and celebrating as a family on the floor. Green and White confetti rained down as the Spartans celebrated another dominant season, winning the conference by a comfortable three games.
As Spartan tradition stands, Senior Day features a celebration in the final moments of the game as each senior is checked out of the game, given a standing ovation, and kisses the green Spartan helmet logo in the middle of the floor. There was a bit of a scuffle between rivals at mid-court.
As Spartan senior center Szymon Zapala was about to approach the logo, two Wolverines were standing directly on top of the Spartan head. Junior guard Tre Holloman was not having one bit of it as he approached the two rival players, asking them to move. A scrum ensued, and the Spartans would resume tradition after.
When the dust was settled and the Spartans were celebrating their conference title and season sweep over the other in-state team in the Big Ten, Coach Tom Izzo allowed Holloman to kiss the logo for the part he played in defending Michigan State's tradition.
Holloman has won over the hearts of the entire Spartan nation over the past few weeks for his outstanding play as he finished with a team-high 20 points on Sunday. He not only backs it up with his performance but his love for this program and refusal to allow Michigan to put on such tomfoolery.
