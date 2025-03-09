Accountability Key Piece to Spartans' Success This Season
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3) are one of the nation's top teams for many reasons, but one that may go under the radar at first glance is accountability. Whether it be self-accountability or holding a teammate to a higher standard, this team thrives in that area.
Following Friday's practice, redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. spoke to the media and was asked about the accountability that the entire team and coaches share together. Fears spoke personally on how he approaches the self-accountability while mentioning his back and forth with Coach Tom Izzo.
"In order to win, I got to make sure I'm on my game and helping everyone else and leading," Fears said. "Getting people shots and just being there, so at the same time when I'm not doing my job, doing my part, Coach [Izzo] is going to let me know and tell me about it.
"And sometimes, we may not see eye-to-eye, but the main goal at the end of the game [is] to win the game. So, just having that communication obviously, just getting on the same page for the bigger goal."
Fears also spoke on the importance of the entire roster holding each other accountable when adversity arrises. Whether it is in a game or in practice, this team is wired to get on each other and let them know they need to be better if they want to be great and continue to win.
"The end goal for everyone on this team is to win," Fears said. "So whether that's Tre [Holloman] holding me accountable, Jaden [Akins] holding Tre accountable, someone holding me accountable, just that at the end of the day we all want to win.
"So, when we think we need to help get in that mode or play better, we're going to try to do that. Or, if you feel like I'm not playing the best, people called me out and got on me, and I picked it up like, 'Yeah, I do need to do a lot better'. I need to be out there and help my team."
Hearing it from the coaching staff is completely different from when you are held accountable by a teammate. If Fears hypothetically had four turnovers in the first half of a game and none of his teammates got on him, he may have another four in the second half and fail to be better.
The one and only reason that two teammates would go at it and let each other know they expect more is due to the passion, love, and respect they have for each other. Just as a head coach will not yell at a player who he doesn't believe in, the same goes for teammates fighting for a common goal.
The Spartans are a program that thrives on expecting the best out of themselves and each other. When one player is giving their all or making foolish mistakes, it is the duty of fellow players to let them know that they must elevate their game. That is a direct reason for Michigan State's success.
Sunday afternoon features a rivalry rematch with No. 17 Michigan (22-8, 14-5) with bragging rights on the table and a chance for the Spartans to sweep the season series in back-to-back years. There is a guarantee that this Spartan team and staff will be holding each other to an even higher standard.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.