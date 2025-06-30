MSU's Fort Looking Forward to Making Magic With Carr
Michigan State now has a two-headed monster to catch lobs on the fastbreak next season.
Before, it was Coen Carr, the high-flying junior forward who took the internet by storm just about every game last season as he was easily the best dunker in college basketball.
Now, he's got a partner, who, while his dunks may not be on the same level as Carr's, gives opponents another threat to worry about when guarding the rim.
Transfer sixth-year senior Trey Fort is expected to help the Spartans with his shooting, but what fans may not know is that Fort can bring down the house with jams as well.
He couldn't be more excited to take the court with Carr.
"Love it," Fort said. "One thing I told him, I was like, 'Man' -- I was on social media, and I saw highlights of Dwyane Wade and Bron (LeBron James). With my vertical (46 inches) and his vertical (51) running both sides of the wing, man, we're going to be lobbing the ball every which way, man.
"So, just throw it up there; one of us going to get it. We might dunk it together. But it's going to be fun. I don't even look when I throw him a lob. He's somewhere up there."
Fort is already setting high expectations for the two.
"The first time me and Coen are on a fastbreak, it might break the internet, honestly," he said. "I'm ready."
Carr knows what the Spartans have with Fort, especially after facing him last season.
"Trey, he came from Samford, we played him, so we know his game a lot," Carr said. "He's a great player, good shooter, attacks the basket, athletic, too."
Fort made the All-Southern Second Team with the Bulldogs last season. He averaged 14.6 points per game and shot nearly 38% from range.
He had transferred to Samford after a season with Mississippi State, which he joined after two seasons at the JUCO level. He began his collegiate career at UT Martin.
Gear up, Spartan fans. Fort and Carr could be putting on a show next season.
