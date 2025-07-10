MSU Transfer Veteran Serving as Mentor for Up-and-Coming Teng
Michigan State has a healthy mix of veterans and youth, which is always a recipe for both short-term and long-term success.
The majority of projected starters on this roster have a backup who is either a first- or second-year player. In the frontcourt, there's seniors Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, paired with Cam Ward and Jesse McCulloch, respectively. Then, in the backcourt, there's Jeremy Fears Jr. and Trey Fort, paired with Divine Ugochukwu and Kur Teng, respectively.
Fort, a sixth-year senior shooting guard, is the most experienced player on the squad, though hasn't yet played with the Spartans. Teng, meanwhile, is a sophomore who is expected to be more of a contributor next season.
Fort is already serving as a mentor to Teng, whom he is very high on.
"Kur, that's my guy," Fort said when he addressed the media at the Moneyball-Pro Am on Tuesday. "We've been in the gym every single day and having fun. We see something that somebody needs to work on or where we can help somebody in that area, we go in and we listen to it on both sides. It's not a one-side thing.
"Kur helps me, I help him, and that goes with everybody else as well."
Teng spoke on the bond at Moneyball a couple of weeks ago.
"He's (Fort) great," Teng said. "We've gotten a lot closer over these past couple of weeks, too. Me and him are basically going to be running the 2 the whole season, so I mean, the chemistry there is going to be great."
Fort is looking forward to what is in store for the two.
"Kur, he's been great," Fort said. "I mean, even out here, I see the confidence in him, and I'm ready to see it this season myself, man. Just be alongside with him and have him behind me, and I'm behind him, it's going to be amazing. And we're going to continue to instill confidence in each other, and we're going to go for a good year."
It's safe to say Michigan State is in good hands at the shooting guard position.
