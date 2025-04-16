MSU Hosts All-Summer Veteran Guard
The Michigan State Spartans are in need of landing some top transfers from the transfer portal after seeing several key contributors from last season move on. Looking to replace the likes of Jase Richardson at the shooting guard position, the Spartans could have potentially found their guy.
As reported by 247Sports' Justin Thind, MSU hosted Samford guard Trey Fort for an official visit with the program. Fort could be the exact guy to fill the need in the backcourt, should he commit.
Fort has been a player that hasn't been locked down to a program since playing college basketball. Over his first three seasons, he has played with the UT Martin Skyhawks, the Mississippi State Bulldogs and last season, Samford.
Regardless of his journey, Fort has only seen his game improve. In his first two seasons playing college basketball, he averaged less than 10 points a game and only started seven times. However, that all changed last season when he became a crucial piece for the Bulldogs.
As Thind reported, with Samford, Fort set new collegiate career highs across the board. Starting in all 33 games he played, he averaged 14.6 points per game and four rebounds and shot 44.8% from the field.
Fort was also a consistency when he was on the court, as he averaged over 20 minutes of game time for the first time in his career. Given that, last season, the Spartans didn't have a scorer that averaged more than 13 points per game, the addition of Fort would greatly benefit the roster for head coach Tom Izzo.
The two MSU leaders in scoring will both be absent next season, as Richardson has declared for the NBA Draft and senior Jaden Akins has used up his eligibility after spending all four seasons with the program.
If the Spartans are able to bring in Fort, assuming the official visit went well, it would give MSU the chance to reclaim its throne at the top of the Big Ten standings, despite all the losses this offseason. After seeing what the Spartans were able to do last season, who wouldn't want to join the cause?
