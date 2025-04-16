MSU Hosts All-Summer Veteran Guard

Sources: #MichiganState is currently hosting Samford transfer G Trey Fort on an official visit.



He averaged 14.6 PPG on 24.6 MPG last year. Shot 38% on 6.4 3PA/game. Athletic finisher.



Will be a seasoned 6th-year senior. 6-foot-4.



Story: https://t.co/jhQaYD9pZ7 (FREE) pic.twitter.com/f6MCdAof1j