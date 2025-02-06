Spartans Require Clean Slate Heading into Home Stretch
The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2) will return home for their next two matchups as they are in dire need of a clean slate heading into the final stretch of the regular season. After losing both games of their West Coast road trip, starting anew is the best way for this team to bounce back.
The Spartans scored their lowest point total of the season in a 63-61 loss to the UCLA Bruins (17-6, 8-4) on the road Tuesday night. After a poor performance against the USC Trojans (13-9, 5-6) last weekend, Michigan State was unable to find the bounce-back performance that was needed.
It is always beneficial to learn from losses and correct the mistakes that led to the defeat, but it may be in the Spartans' best interest to forget about this road trip altogether. Having a short memory and maintaining confidence is exactly what this team must do if they want to end the year strong.
Currently a half-game back of the Purdue Boilermakers (18-5, 10-2) for first place in the Big Ten standings, Tom Izzo's bunch still has a very strong chance to win the regular season conference title. They must play their best brand of basketball against a majority of the Big Ten's best.
The obstacle standings in their way is the Spartans' final nine games. Eight of their final nine opponents are either currently ranked or were once a Top-25 team this season. The home stretch will not be easy they will play six of the seven top teams in the conference standings.
The Spartans' last opponent, UCLA, faced a similar skid, having lost four straight games to start the month of January. The Bruins were considered a fraudulent team without much promise of a successful season.
They have since won six straight and are tied for fourth in the Big Ten, completely reviving their season. The Spartans will seek to do something similar over the next few weeks and surge to a strong finish.
Coming back to the Breslin Center on three days rest to face the recently struggling Oregon Ducks (16-6, 5-6) is exactly what the Spartans need to help give them a fresh start. Michigan State is 11-0 at home this season and can begin another winning streak with a rebound win in East Lansing.
