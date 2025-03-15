REPORT: Where is Michigan State Projected Ahead of Selection Sunday?
Michigan State women’s basketball will soon know its seeding in the NCAA Tournament.
One particular bracket expert projects the Spartans to hold a No. 7 seed ahead of Selection Sunday.
The NCAA’s Autumn Johnson has the Spartans playing in the tournament as the seventh seed alongside Oklahoma State, Florida State and Louisville. She has Michigan State projected to face George Mason in the first round of the tournament.
Granted, this is just a prediction — MSU will know its future, along with the rest of the competing teams, on Sunday.
The Spartans (21-9, 11-7) looked to make a run for a conference title in the stacked Big Ten, but their ambitions were cut short after an upset loss to Iowa as the No. 6 seed. Following the loss, then-No. 24 ranked MSU was knocked out of the NCAA women’s basketball AP Top 25 standings after making it 14 straight weeks nationally ranked.
As the Spartans gear up for tournament competition, the adjustments that need to be made are simple — limit turnovers and close out games in the clutch.
“Turnovers killed us before the first media timeout," said MSU star graduate guard Julia Ayrault after the 74-61 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament. "Just dug ourselves a little hole. I was really proud of our fight. I think we showed that all year, just kind of sticking with it, and we made a good run and kind of let it slip away.”
"The way we finished the fourth was frustrating, and there are things we know moving into the NCAA Tournament we're going to have time to work on, and we will,” said Spartans coach Robyn Fralick after the loss.
MSU will officially learn its seeding on Selection Sunday, when the NCAA Tournament bracket is released at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ESPN. The first games of the tournament are scheduled for March 19.
The Spartans have not made it out of the first round of the tournament since 2018-19 and haven't appeared in the Sweet 16 since 2008-09. We'll see if Fralick can lead them to a run in Year 2 at the helm.
