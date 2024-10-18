Spartans' Young High-Flyer Preparing for Dual-Threat Role
Michigan State Men's Basketball Media Day was held Thursday afternoon at the Breslin Center.
Sophomore forward Coen Carr spoke to reporters regarding his expectations of an expanded role this season and his ability to succeed at different positions.
Carr averaged just 11.6 minutes and 3.1 points per game last season in his freshman campaign. As he gains more experience and shows more of his skillset, Carr will earn more minutes this year. He was asked about how much he is looking forward to assuming a more impactful role.
“I mean, a lot, you know, that's one thing that coach has been telling me to do, kind of use my voice a little bit more," Carr said. "Usually, I'm kind of a lead-by-example type of guy, but Coach has been telling me to use my voice more and being there, just being able to analyze last year, I wasn't playing a lot. So, just being able to sit there and analyze and read things and just see how the game goes, I feel like that's helped me out a lot with teaching, especially the freshman and the new guys.”
At 6-5, 225-pounds, Carr was listed as a forward, mostly used in the post last season and was the go-to guy on fast break chances for highlight dunks and finishing through contact for and-1's. He is a guy who will take it to the rim when catching around the perimeter and score at the hoop.
With his dribbling skills and increase in shooting ability, Carr will certainly take over at the wing position in certain lineups and play both a guard and forward position in his second collegiate season.
“Even since last year, they told me I was going to be playing both,” Carr said. “So, just knowing when to come into those situations, how to play those types of people, even if it's a bigger guy. I mean, they've taught me how to play defense, how to front, how to do things like that, so when I come in, just make sure I do what I need to do.”
Carr is quite selfless as well, mentioning that he will play any position that his coaching staff is comfortable putting him in.
“I'm ready to play whatever he [Coach Tom Izzo] wants me to play,” Carr said. “So, if he wants [me] to go out there, play the five, I'll play the five. So, just knowing the different things at both positions, just making sure I'm always locked in on what I'm doing and what I got to do.”
The Spartans play one more exhibition game at the end of October before kicking off the regular season on November 4th against Monmouth at home. Spartan fans will be eager to see how Carr responds to a much larger role this season while managing multiple positions on the court.
