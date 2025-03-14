Barry Sanders Shows Appreciation to Izzo, Spartan Nation
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball program has drawn a solid roster of star-studded talent over the years, but one of the greatest running backs in football history is the latest to shower the program with praise after another Big Ten title.
After the Spartans' home win over bitter rival, No. 22 Michigan, last Sunday, former Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders was in East Lansing to congratulate head coach Tom Izzo and the rest of the team on their 17th conference title in program history.
Sanders later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the team on their achievement while giving appreciation for being a part of the program for the past several years. He replied to WILX's Owen Oszust's posted video of the NFL legend and Izzo embracing each other postgame.
"It has been a blast to be part of the @MSU_Basketball family," Sanders wrote.
Sanders has been directly tied to the Spartan family for the past three seasons as he is the father of Michigan State junior guard Nick Sanders. Despite Sanders only playing in nine games and scoring six points this season, his pops has been at the Breslin Center for numerous games over the years.
Earlier this season, Sanders had himself a skilled fadeaway basket against the Washington Huskies in a blowout win. His father once again voiced his pleasure with Sanders' talented bucket in the contest. He has continued to support this team with his son on and off the floor.
"Getting to see all my kids chasing their dreams," Sanders wrote. " ... It's a lot of fun. #20 looks smooth on this bucket."
Even with Sanders being tied to the program through his son on the team, it is still a nod to the program to receive that type of praise from a legend such as "Big Bad Barry." He is not the first and certainly not the last sports legend to grapple to the program and what it means to the state.
Even after Nick graduates, he and his father will be Spartans for life and continue to give credit whenever success is had. He will more than likely be in Indianapolis to watch his son and the rest of the Spartans try for their seventh Big Ten tournament championship.
