MSU's Kur Teng Compares Situation to Spartan Legend
Michigan State sophomore guard Kur Teng is going through the process that many before him have had to experience in Tom Izzo's program -- going from minimal playing time in Year 1 to taking on a more impactful role in Year 2.
Teng was valued in his freshman season, despite what the minutes say. The Spartans chose not to redshirt him, keeping him available as an option if he was needed.
Michigan State would stay relatively healthy throughout the season, and Teng's talents weren't as needed. But he was a player Izzo wanted to be able to lean on if he needed to.
"Even some of the greats like Shawn Respert, they (had the) same experiences," Teng said. "So, I mean, I just took all of the experiences and just learned from everything. So, it was a fun year."
Respert, who played four seasons for the Spartans in the '90s, redshirted his first year with the program after suffering a serious knee injury in his last game of high school. The rest was history, as he went on to become a consensus All-American, a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and the 1994-95 Big Ten Player of the Year. He is still the program's all-time leading scorer and is the second-leading scorer in Big Ten history.
Different circumstances, but Teng has notable Spartans, like Respert, whom he can relate to.
It wasn't easy for Teng to adjust to the minutes, an experience many high school stars have to adapt to when they get to the next level.
"Going from one of the best players on my team in high school to sitting down on the bench is kind of hard," he said. "But I mean, I think I played it good and kept high spirits, made sure I was always in a good mood for my teammates. Like I said, I learned a lot, so it was a good experience."
Teng, who is expected to serve as a backup to redshirt sixth-year senior Trey Fort, has no doubt in his mind that he's going to be ready to take on a more significant role in his second year.
"I mean, I put in the work, I put in the time, so I think I'm going to be ready -- well, I know I'm going to be ready," he said. "So yeah, I put in the work, so I'm going to make sure I'm ready when the time comes."
