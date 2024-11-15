The Critical Issue That Could Be Michigan State's Undoing
The Michigan State Spartans actually put up a very impressive fight in their loss to the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks earlier in the week.
Michigan State kept it close the entire way but was not quite able to get over the hump, with its last lead disappearing at the 5:02 mark of the first half (and it never led by more than two points).
The Spartans ended up falling 77-69, which could be viewed as a moral victory for a team that entered the season ranked outside the top 25.
But at the same time, you can't help but feel Michigan State let a potentially resounding win against Kansas slip away due to one gigantic issue: three-point shooting.
The Spartans went just 3-for-24 from three-point range in the defeat, with their first triple coming on a four-point play at the end of the first half.
Michigan State shot just 34.8 percent from the floor overall, but much of its inefficiency was due to its inability to find the bottom of the net from downtown.
Frankie Fidler went 1-of-6 from deep. Jaxon Kohler went 1-for-5. Xavier Booker misfired on all four of his long-distance tries.
Clang, clang, clang.
This is nothing new for the Spartans this season, either. Michigan State is connecting on just 20 percent of its threes this year, which is tied for 347th in the nation. Only 13 Division 1 schools rank below the Spartans in that category.
For reference, Michigan State shot a very respectable 36.4 percent from long distance last season, which was good for 44th in the country.
The difference is that the Spartans have an entirely different roster this year.
Fidler, a transfer from Omaha, hit on 35.6 percent of his treys last season but is shooting just 18.2 percent from beyond the arc this year. Kohler is just starting to attempt threes.
Jaden Akins, a holdover from the 2023-24 campaign, is just 1-for-11 from deep, but he is a lifetime 37.7 percent three-point shooter, so he will probably (hopefully) turn things around.
The hope (again) is that these guys find a way to start hitting on their triples. If not, it could be a very long season in East Lansing.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.