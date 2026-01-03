Turnovers Cost Michigan State in Road Loss to Undefeated Nebraska

This game was a lot more than Carson Cooper's missed free throws.

Ninth-ranked Michigan State turned it over 19 times on the road, costing the Spartans the game at No. 13 Nebraska, 58-56. The Cornhuskers only turned it over eight times, for comparison. MSU led by three heading into the final media timeout, but ended up missing its final six shots of the game and was really never in any offensive rhythm all night.

This loss drops the Spartans to 12-2 overall on the year and to 2-1 during Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers stayed perfect at 14-0 and 3-0, respectively.

Michigan State returns to action on Monday for a game against No. 24 USC at the Breslin Center. The Trojans lost at second-ranked Michigan on Friday night, 96-66.

First Half

The start to the game was sloppy --- really sloppy. Both teams struggled to hit shots out of the gates, and the game was just 3-3 at the first media timeout.

Action definitely picked up from there. The game remained physical, and it definitely seemed like Nebraska was the team handling it better, especially with a raucous home crowd behind it. MSU made several unforced errors that gave away some possessions. The Spartans ended up turning it over 10 times during the first half.

The Cornhuskers were also hitting their threes at a high clip early. Seventh-year senior Rienk Mast had those in red getting loud, as he had made five threes on seven attempts at the under-8 timeout in the first half. The stretch big man accounted for more than half of Nebraska's points over the first 12 minutes of the game.

Partially because of Mast's shooting, the game felt like a three-point shootout for a good part of that first half. Michigan State trailed by as much as six during the opening 20 minutes.

With the Lincoln crowd rocking, it was senior forward Jaxon Kohler who stepped up. Calm and collected, Kohler took a couple of threes from his patented spot on the left wing. He made them all, going 5-for-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from deep to total 14 points in that first half. The rest of the Spartans went 3-for-13 from beyond the arc in the first half.

All of it added up to a zero-sum first half, as both teams had to settle for a 33-33 tie.

Second Half

Both offenses were out of sorts to open the second half. MSU continued to be plagued by turnovers, ranging from Carson Cooper traveling to Kur Teng stepping on the sideline (multiple times). There was a stretch where Michigan State turned it over four consecutive times. There was also a drought of over seven minutes without a field goal.

The Spartans had only scored five points over the first seven minutes of the second half. Fortunately for them, the defense was able to prevent Nebraska from building on it much.

Just when it seemed like the Cornhuskers might pull away, leading by nine, Michigan State got the run it needed. The Spartans got some more threes from Kohler and Kur Teng to obtain a lead with less than four minutes to go.

It was a three-point MSU lead at the final media timeout. Both teams looked pretty tired down the stretch after a physical, hard-fought, tough Big Ten conference game that will have implications in February and March. Nebraska flipped that lead on its head, going on a 6-0 run to take its own three-point lead, with Mast hitting another three to take that lead.

Carson Cooper then had a 1-for-2 trip followed by a critical defensive stop shortly after the final minute of the game began. Coming out of a timeout, Fears dribbled it off his leg.

After another stop and some more chaos, Cooper was stunningly fouled with 0.7 seconds left and got two free throws with the chance to tie it. He missed the first, which effectively ended the gmae at 58-56.

