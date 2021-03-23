WATCH: Cassius Winston on Michigan State's Loss to UCLA

EAST LANSING – A year after graduating from Michigan State and going to the NBA, Cassius Winston is still watching his former teammates from afar.

The former Spartan joined ESPN to talk about MSU's recent loss to UCLA in the First Four, the differences between March Madness and the regular season, among other things.

"Oh man, it was rough … just knowing that I was in that situation recently," Winston said about not being able to help Michigan State. "To be there to help those guys, help them get through that, and try to make a different outcome out of that."

For the first time in over two decades, the first round of the NCAA Tournament didn't feature MSU basketball.

"It was tough watching them from the screen, watching them go out there and do it, but honestly, I thought they were going to handle it," Winston told ESPN. "I thought they had a good chance of winning it. A couple of things didn't go their way; ended up coming up a little short."

The Detroit native said he felt as though he were hurt on the sidelines and admitted he was "turnt up" at the TV while being extremely locked in.

You can check out the rest of the interview below:

