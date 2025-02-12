WATCH: Michigan State F Frankie Fidler Speaks After Loss to Indiana
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- While No. 11 Michigan State was bested in a game that it, frankly, should not have lost, the Spartans were resilient down the stretch, eventually pulling to within 1 late after being down 9 with 3:14 remaining.
Senior forward Frankie Fidler scored half of his 12 points in the final 5-and-a-half minutes of the game, 4 of which came at the free-throw line in those final 3 minutes.
Fidler was one of three Spartans to finish in double figures in scoring.
The senior addressed the media after the loss. You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Well, to say disappointment would be an understatement. Give Indiana a lot of credit. Everybody knows they've gone through hell, and give Mike [Woodson] credit. I mean, he did a better job than I did. And there's so many areas that I am disappointed in. The three layups we missed in the first half, they get costly as you go, but the foul trouble we got in and poor job that we did -- we couldn't double the post, but we sure could have dug down, and we didn't do that. And I take full responsibility for that. I mean, the guy [Malik Reneau] just killed us second half. I told you [in the] press conference earlier, I was worried about him, but there's not a lot of film on him, because he hasn't played in a month. And we didn't do a very good job on him. And we were in so much foul trouble that our bigs really couldn't guard well. But we also missed the three, four layups, and we missed some incredible, I thought, open 3s, but that's the way the game goes. That's why got to win games defensively. The 3s don't always come. And did a decent job with our turnovers. OK job rebounding the ball against a good team. But a lot of people, including my two college roommates, that came a long way, and Steve Smith and a lot of people came in for it, and I feel bad for them because we had an opportunity for a special night. And I don't think the players played very well, and I don't think the coaches coached very well. So, that's a bad combination against a team that was desperate. I don't want to take anything away from Indiana. They didn't hardly take a shot in the second half, they just pounded the ball inside, pounded the ball inside, pounded the ball inside. And again, we were in so much foul trouble, we didn't guard it very well, and then, we didn't adjust to some of that, and we lost the game."
