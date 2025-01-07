WATCH: Michigan State PG Jeremy Fears Jr. Looks Ahead to Washington, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has been everything fans anticipated when he first committed to the program as a highly touted recruit.
Fears has been the team's floor general and has been one of the main reasons the offense has flowed as well as it has.
The young point guard addressed the media on Monday, discussing the current state of the team, its upcoming meeting with Washington and more.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo had spoken to the media earlier on Monday. Below is a partial transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "As I told you earlier in the year, I was hoping after Christmas, we'd to get a real good feel where everybody is. And I think we started to. We started looking at some teams that were struggling a little bit. Washington was one of them, and Oregon was one that was the other way. And then all of a sudden, Illinois goes out there and beats them by 30, and then Maryland, who was really playing well, goes out there and loses, too. I think it's going to be hard on fans, hard on media, hard on coaches, hard on everybody to know this is going to be the norm, I think. Washington, after not looking as good, beat a good Maryland team, and then, it was a tie game last night with 30 seconds left and after being down big early. So, I think you're seeing what I said early, that all these teams are good. Travel, different things, is going to make a difference in teams' play sometimes. Right now, we return to Big Ten play with a, I think, an impressive win. I mean, there's a team that beat Kentucky by 20 and has a very good team. We're on the road, get a lead. Yes, we lose the lead, but we bounced back. ... So, in a sick sort of way, does it make it better that we win in the way we did? Last 8 minutes of the game, we didn't have a turnover after we turned the ball over a lot early. We executed well, we went on an 8-0 run ourselves, and I thought that spoke volumes about our team."
