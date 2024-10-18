WATCH: Michigan State's Frankie Fidler Speaks at Media Day
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State needed a shooting wing this offseason. And it certainly got one with transfer wing Frankie Fidler.
Despite hailing from a Mid Major program, Fidler was one of the best players in the portal this past offseason, and Tom Izzo, who isn't known to use the portal very often (in fact, he hadn't done it since 2021), saw it as an opportunity to bring in a piece his team needed.
Fidler addressed the media at Michigan State Men's Basketball Media Day on Thursday.
You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his press conference on Thursday:
Izzo: "I want all you veterans to realize that we have some young students in here. And so, try not to corrupt them, like you normally would, by asking questions that are bad questions. But all in all, what a couple of years it's been, but I am excited to be back. I think we've got some -- it's the right time of year. We've just come off some incredible opportunities, ourself, of going to different things, whether it be a Tiger game, or Spain, or to the U.P. or just spending time together. We've tried to do more and more where we can make sure we keep our culture where we want it. It's Homecoming Weekend; there will be a lot of former players. We've got football, basketball, hockey, women's soccer, volleyball, that are all participating. So, it is the right time of year. Basketball's getting to be right around the corner. As for our team and the weekend, last week was memorable, I think, for all of us. It was cool for me, I gotta admit, but it was cool to watch our players, too. ... We are getting ready for our next exhibition game [against] Ferris [State], which is on the 29th. But the group's been good. I did not think we played very well up at Northern. But at the same time, the distractions that I caused -- we're sitting there with headphones in the huddle. We did some things that, I think, ended up very good, but not real normal. And we did that a little bit last year versus Tennessee where we took it to another level with some of the stoppages. But the chance to get the Big Ten Network to do a game from Marquette, Michigan was unbelievable. We sent in a lot of electricity and lights, and we got it all straightened out up there, but they did an unbelievable job, and it was really good for our players, because there were distractions, and that's what you got to live with. But the other things this group has done, besides the Tigers and they had to campout, and guys were very involved in that. But now it's time to start playing basketball."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.