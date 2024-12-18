WATCH: Michigan State's Xavier Booker Speaks After Scoring Career-High Against Oakland
DETROIT, Mich. -- Michigan State sophomore forward Xavier Booker had himself a night against Oakland on Tuesday when the Spartans bested the Golden Grizzles at Little Caesars Arena.
Booker led all scorers with a career-high 18 points. Half of his points came from 3-point land as the young forward drained three triples on five attempts.
Booker has consistently been putting together quality performances as of late, now having turned in four straight double-digit scoring outings. He has made seven 3-pointers in his last three outings.
Booker addressed the media after Tuesday's game.
You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "For the people down here -- I mean, there's part of me that hates this game, I've said it every year -- but you got to give Kampe credit, man. The time he's put in there, the job he's done, the different lineups he's had to play, the injuries he's going through. I thought the kid, No. 7, who's been out, [Isaiah] Jones, the other Jones, I mean, this team is going to be damn good, and that league, I think, is going to be really good. Now, we didn't come with the same defensive intensity the first half, and they caused some of it. I thought Jeremy Fears, of all the people, when you talk about a guy that has one basket and really not as many assists as normal -- four assists -- I thought he won us the game just because of the job he did on [DQ] Cole. And he asked for him at halftime, and I said, 'Sure.' And that was the difference in the game. We had some other guys that played pretty well. [Xavier] Booker, of course, came in. Jaxon [Kohler] gets another double-double, which was really big on his part. ... I can't thank our crowd enough, and hopefully Oakland's crowd too, but the number of people from Michigan State that showed up, that's why I play it, so people that never see us can see us. And a lot of times, those people don't get to get into Breslin, and I greatly appreciate it, the way they were."
