What Area of His Game Jase Richardson Has Placed an Emphasis on Ahead of First Season With Spartans
The Big Ten is not for the weak -- mentally or physically -- when it comes to men's college basketball.
Whether you're a guard, a big man, or somewhere in the middle, you have to be ready to take contact on both ends of the floor, especially if you're going to play for Michigan State.
Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson understands this about the conference he is coming into and feels he has taken the necessary action to ready himself for Big Ten play.
“I feel like just the physicality part," Richardson said at the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday. "With the Big Ten being one of the more physical conferences out there, I felt like just building my body up in the weight room, I feel like I’ve been a lot stronger while we’ve been playing.”
Richardson was on the smaller side coming out of high school, as the four-star prospect was listed as 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, according to 247Sports.
Michigan State is known for helping its players build strength. Sophomore center Xavier Booker, for example, said last week that is up to 242 pounds.
"It feels good," Booker said. "And I came out here, I was like -- I don't know how much I was -- probably 215. It's been a journey so far, but now that I have gained this weight, now I got to learn how to use it and utilize it. So, I've been working on that, for sure."
Michigan State gets after it in the offseason, looking to make strides on the court and in the weight room.
“It’s a lot different [from high school], Richardson said. "In college, conditioning is a lot different thing. It’s been a lot of weight room. I’m not used to that being in high school. So, just getting in there, it’s been really tough.”
Richardson is the Spartans' top recruit of the class of 2024, having been ranked the No. 32 prospect in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He is, of course, the son of Michigan State legend Jason Richardson, who won a national title under Tom Izzo and went on to have an impressive career in the NBA.
