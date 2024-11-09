What Needs to Happen for Michigan State to Pull Off Upset Over No. 1 Kansas
Michigan State enters its highly anticipated matchup with the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks with a lot on the line.
While the Spartans were able to shake off an underwhelming two-game exhibition slate with a 24-point win over Monmouth and a dominant 36-point victory over Niagara, there’s no question that their performance will need to be on another level when they face off against Kansas. Against a team of the Jayhawks' caliber, every possession will matter, and any slow starts or mistakes will be much more costly.
In its second game this season against Niagara, Michigan State dug themselves into an early hole. The team struggled with missed shots, fouls and a lack of defensive intensity, allowing Niagara to make it just a 7-point game at halftime.
But the Spartans showed the resilience and depth that has become their trademark under Coach Tom Izzo, ultimately turning the game into a blowout with a commanding 96-60 win. Despite the victory, it was clear that the Spartans weren’t firing on all cylinders. Izzo was visibly frustrated with the team’s inconsistency, knowing that a repeat of this sluggish start would be disastrous against a team like Kansas.
Kansas enters Tuesday's game as the best team in the nation and a favorite to win the national title, led by an incredibly talented roster. The Jayhawks are stacked with both experience and elite freshmen, making them a nightmare for opposing teams on both ends of the floor.
Kansas has the ability to overwhelm teams with their speed, precision, and depth, making it crucial for Michigan State to start off strong and avoid falling behind early. There’s little room for error against a team as well-coached and disciplined as Kansas.
For the Spartans to have a chance, they will need to bring their best from the opening tip. A fast-paced, high-intensity start will be key, particularly in setting the tone on defense. Michigan State’s defense has always been a staple of Izzo’s teams, and it will need to disrupt Kansas' offensive flow from the get-go. It will also need to capitalize on every scoring opportunity, avoid turnovers, and find ways to get to the free-throw line.
The game against Kansas isn’t just about talent — it's about focus, execution, and mental toughness. Michigan State cannot afford to start slow or take possessions off. If they want to pull off the upset, they’ll need to play a complete game — starting hot and staying hot throughout the entire 40 minutes. The road to victory will demand their absolute best from start to finish.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.