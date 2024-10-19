Where Does Michigan State Basketball Rank Heading into the Season?
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo entered the offseason determined to improve Michigan State’s roster before the start of the season. The Spartans have done that and are hopeful for a successful season.
Matt Norlander of CBS Sports recently released his top-100 basketball teams heading into this season. Norlander listed the Spartans just outside of the top 25, at number 26 but believes the Spartans have a chance of having a productive season. He expects them to eventually be a ranked team.
“The last time MSU had a seed better than No. 7 was 2019 (though it would have been either a No. 2 or No. 3 in 2020). We're waiting on the return of vintage Michigan State,” Norlander said. “Will it happen in 2025? How many years does Tom Izzo still want to do this? Two more? Five? Whatever it is, I do expect Sparty to qualify for a 27th straight NCAA Tournament and for this team to be embedded in the strong and deep second tier in the Big Ten.”
Norlander noted that while Michigan State lost numerous players this offseason, they still have multiple notable players that return from last season. He credited those players as one of the reasons he is confident in Michigan State this season.
“A lot of pieces return from a 20-15 squad that ranked top-20 at KenPom,” Norlander said. “In fact, MSU is pretty well-stocked, considering Tyson Walker, Malik Hall, A.J. Hoggard and Mady Sissoko are all gone. Jeremy Fears, Jaden Akins (he's the key) and Tre Holloman all return and will combo for a three-headed backcourt that I'd like to see push the issue a lot more than last season's unhurried scheme. In the frontcourt, Coen Carr and Xavier Booker ready for their sophomore close-ups, and it sounds like Jaxon Kohler's role should spike.
“The roster looks like one breakout candidate after another. Plus, a family tree has been planted. Jase Richardson, a freshman, is the son of a guy who carries a pretty great legacy in East Lansing: Jason Richardson. Good group. Given it's Izzo, I openly admit to the very real possibility that I've under-ranked his group, I just want to see it come together before putting MSU into the top 25.”
