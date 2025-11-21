Where to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Game vs. Detroit Mercy
No. 17 Michigan State is riding high after a dominant win over No. 12 Kentucky on Tuesday, but the focus for the Spartans must now shift to Detroit Mercy.
It should be a tune-up game for the Spartans before it flies to Fort Myers, Fla., for two games against East Carolina and No. 18 North Carolina the week of Thanksgiving.
Even though the Spartans are 4-0 with two AP top-15 wins and the Titans are 1-4 with zero Division I wins, the game is played for a reason, and MSU cannot be caught looking ahead.
Here are all the details on how to watch Michigan State's Friday night clash:
TV Details
Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 136 or 195 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Glancing at the Titans
The top storyline entering Friday is the return to East Lansing for Detroit Mercy head coach Mark Montgomery, who was a former standout at Michigan State when Jud Heathcote was the Spartans' head coach and Tom Izzo was an assistant. Montgomery has since been an assistant twice at MSU, his first stint lasting from 2002-11 and his second, after a stint as the head coach at Northern Illinois, was from 2021-24.
This is Montgomery's second season as the head coach in Detroit. The Titans went 8-24 last year and finished second-to-last in the Horizon League with a 4-16 conference record. Detroit Mercy's most recent winning season, outside of the shortened COVID year, was 2015-16. The Titans' most recent NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2012 as a No. 15 seed.
At the time this article is being written, Detroit Mercy is considered to be the easiest game on Michigan State's schedule by a good bit. KenPom gives the Spartans a 99.5% chance of victory, as of Thursday afternoon.
The best player the Titans have at the moment is senior guard Orlando Lovejoy, who is averaging 13.8 points per game and was at 16.4 points last season. Detroit Mercy has two other players who are averaging double digits to this point --- Ayden Carter and T.J. Nadeau --- who are both at 12.4 points per game.
