Ex-Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski 'Expected to Speak' With Three Teams, Per NFL Insider
The Browns did what everyone was expecting them to do on Monday morning and fired six-year head coach Kevin Stefanski following back-to-back abysmal seasons and continued dysfunction at the quarterback position. Despite his winning NFL Coach of the Year in both 2020 and 2023, it would seem a disappointing and at times questionable 2025 campaign was enough to disregard those accolades and show him the door.
That said, the 43-year-old probably won't be unemployed for long. In fact, he might already have some conversations lined up, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Not even a full day after his dismissal, Stefanski is "expected to speak" with the Falcons, Giants and Titans regarding their vacancies at the head coaching position, Schefter reported late Monday afternoon.
The Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot shortly after a Week 18 win that capped the team's second consecutive 8–9 season. The Giants and the Titans, meanwhile, fired head coaches Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan during the season and have been operating with interim leadership since then.
In a statement, Browns GM Andrew Berry said he is "disappointed" he and Stefanski "could not accomplish more together," but also took ownership for the team's poor performance.
“We will remain steadfast in our commitment to our fans in building the Browns into an organization that sustains success," Berry wrote Monday. "Now, our attention turns to the search for the person to lead and develop what will be a young offense with heavy investment over the next six months to match and build on the performance of a young defense that is already playing at an elite level.”
Stefanski finishes his time in Cleveland with a 45-56 overall record. It's possible he also gets calls from the Cardinals and the Raiders, who fired their head coaches on Monday, as well. Per ESPN's Pete Schrager, Morris is expected to interview for the Titans gig later this week.