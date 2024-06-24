Which Spartans Will be Playing Together at 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am?
The 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am is just a day away.
The games begin Tuesday at Holt High School and will run through Aug. 1. They will be played every Tuesday and Thursday except July 2 and 4.
On Sunday, Moneyball Sportswear announced the rosters for the 19th annual Moneyball Pro-Am. Rosters are made up of players from several schools, including Michigan State, Central Michigan and Grand Valley State.
Here are the Spartans who will be participating and what teams they will be playing for:
G Coen Carr and G Jase Richardson (Team Faygo)
What a tandem this will be. Expect some high-flying dunks that will bring down the house between this pair.
Carr enters his second season with the Spartans, while Richardson, son of Michigan State men's basketball legend, Jason Richardson, is entering his first season with the program.
C Szymon Zapala and G Kur Teng (Team Goodfellas)
Zapala and Teng are both new to Michigan State, the former having transferred to the Spartans this offseason and the latter coming in as a freshman.
G Gehrig Normand and F Jaxon Kohler (Team Tri-State Trust)
Both Normand and Kohler are returners on Michigan State's squad. Normand, a former four-star recruit enters his second season with the program, while Kohler enters his third.
G Tre Holloman and C Carson Cooper (Team Snipes)
Holloman and Cooper are both Michigan State veterans and will be steeping into leadership roles this season. The third-year Spartans already have an established chemistry going into this year's Moneyball Pro-Am, so this duo could be fun to watch this summer.
G Jaden Akins and C Xavier Booker (Team Motorcars)
This tandem might be the most exciting of them all. Akins will be the Spartans' leader this coming season, while Booker is expected to take on a much more prominent role.
F Frankie Fidler and F Jesse McCulloch (Team Case)
This is another pair that is new to the Michigan State men's basketball program, as Fidler comes in as a highly-coveted transfer, while McCullouch joins the Spartans as an incoming freshman.
Spartan fans already know what to expect with a few of these duos, but this is one that will be very new to the fan base.
According to Moneyball Sportswear, Tuesday's games will begin at 6 p.m. with a matchup between Team Goodellas and Team Case. That will be followed by a 7 p.m. showing between Team Faygo and Team Snipes and an 8 p.m. contest between Team Motorcars and Team Tri-Star Trust to conclude the night.
