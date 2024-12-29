Who are MSU's Top Challengers for the Big Ten Crown?
The Michigan State Spartans have been off to a great start to the 2024 season, looking to win another Big Ten championship.
If they do, it would be Tom Izzo’s 11th regular season title. One of the greatest basketball coaches of all time would add to an impressive resume of longevity.
As always, the Big Ten is an incredibly talented conference and will be tough to win. Purdue has owned the crown for the last few seasons, but after losing NBA talent, it does not look like the dominant force it has been in years past.
The Big Ten is up for grabs, and it makes sense that a historically dominant program like MSU could regain control this season. However, Izzo’s squad could have some formidable challengers.
But who are they? Let’s evaluate the top three teams that could pose the biggest threat to the Spartans’ chances of winning another conference title.
UCLA Bruins - Mick Cronin may have his most talented roster yet.
Led by Tyler Bilodeau, Kobe Johnson and Eric Dailey Jr., the Bruins are 11-2, ranked No. 22 nationally, and should move up following their upset win over No. 14 Gonzaga. With the victory, UCLA is now the sole owner of the No. 1 spot in the Big Ten.
The Bruins are top 10 in the country in defense, as Cronin’s zone has worked to perfection this season. 7-footer Aday Mara has also been solid this season and could pose a problem for MSU’s big men.
The Spartans face the Bruins at home on Feb. 4, which could be major for conference standings.
Michigan Wolverines - MSU fans may not want to hear this, but it’s true. This Michigan team is legit.
Dusty May has gotten great play out of this group, re-tooling the roster after the Wolverines won just eight games last season. The duo of Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf has been a major part of this team, and Ohio State transfer Roddy Gayle Jr. has provided a scoring spark.
The Spartans and Wolverines face off on Feb. 21 at Crisler and close the season on March 9 at the Breslin Center. MSU must handle business against its rivals to claim a conference title.
Oregon Ducks - They have already dropped a conference game, but Dana Altman’s Ducks are playing at a high level right now.
Led by Nate Bittle and Jackson Shelstad, the Ducks are ranked No. 9 in the country with impressive wins over Alabama and Texas A&M. Shelstad looks like one of the biggest breakout players in the country this season.
The Ducks and Spartans face off in East Lansing on Feb. 8, which should make for a great game with conference title implications.
