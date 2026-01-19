How Spartans’ Future Might Be Even Brighter Than MSU’s Present

Michigan State basketball is putting together an impressive season. Coming off a strong road win against Washington, the Spartans have positioned themselves as contenders not only to win the Big Ten for the second straight year, but also to make a deep NCAA Tournament run and potentially reach the Final Four.

While Michigan State is playing some of its best basketball right now, the future of the program appears even brighter.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. moves the ball against Flint Carman-Ainsworth during the second quarter in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the Hoophall Classic—an event that brings together some of the nation’s top high school teams and prospects in one gym—future Michigan State point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. emerged as one of the standout performers. The Link Academy guard put on a show against powerhouse Montverde, showcasing the skill and toughness that made him the first commitment in Michigan State’s 2026 recruiting class.

In the matchup against Montverde, Medlock led all scorers with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field. He also added five steals and two assists, making his impact felt on both ends of the floor. Medlock displayed deep shooting range, knocking down 4-of-5 shots from three-point range and going a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

East Lansing's JL Branson, right, guards Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. during the first quarter in the Division 1 state final on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Down the stretch, Medlock delivered in the biggest moments, sinking two clutch free throws to seal a 64–59 victory for Link Academy. His performance earned him MVP honors for the game.

Medlock’s showing was so impressive that he ranked third on Jamie Shaw’s list of the top 10 performers from Day One of the Hoophall Classic. The only players ranked ahead of him were Jason Crowe, who scored 48 points, and Abdou Toure, who finished with 31 points, three steals, and six blocks.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. scores during the Kensington Lakes Activities Association boys basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Northville High School. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It has been quite the come-up over the past six months for Link (MO) Academy point guard CJ Medlock,” Shaw wrote. “The point guard has a tough demeanor about him, but also a high skill base that allows him to consistently perform. Medlock has deep shooting range, which helps open up his ability to get toward the rim. And while he is on the smaller side for guards, his ability to stretch and read the floor allows him to put his team in advantageous situations. He has quick hands on the defensive end and a toughness that is hard to deny. In Hoophall’s Saturday win, Medlock finished with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting.”

Scouting Carlos Medlock Jr.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. shoots against Flint Carman-Ainsworth during the second quarter in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Medlock Jr. was the first player to commit to Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the 2026 recruiting class. He is a scoring guard with the ability to defend at a high level on the ball—something he clearly demonstrated against Montverde with five steals.

After spending three years at Wayne Memorial High School in his hometown of Wayne, Michigan, Medlock transferred to Link Academy, where he now plays alongside future Spartan teammate Ethan Taylor. The move has helped elevate his national profile and sharpen his game against elite competition.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. brings the ball up the floor during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Rivals, Medlock is ranked as the No. 68 overall player in the 2026 class, the ninth-best point guard nationally, and the fourth-best player in the state of Missouri. Had he remained in Michigan, he would be considered the top prospect in the state.

As Michigan State continues to push toward another Big Ten title and a deep postseason run, performances like Carlos Medlock Jr.’s at the Hoophall Classic serve as a reminder that the program’s success is not limited to the present. With Medlock’s scoring ability, defensive toughness, and competitive edge, the Spartans appear well-positioned to sustain their success for years to come—making the future in East Lansing just as exciting as what’s happening on the court right now.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Carlos Medlock Jr and MSU basketball recruiting when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW