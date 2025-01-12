Will MSU Have Its Hands Full With Northwestern's Star Duo?
The Michigan State Spartans have enjoyed their winning streak as of late, as they sit at eight wins in a row. Having a chance to make it nine straight against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday, MSU needs to first figure out a way to isolate the Wildcats' star scoring duo on offense.
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer and junior forward Nick Martinelli have carved the path of success for the Wildcats so far this season. With Martinelli leading them in average points per game with 19.4, Barnhizer is right behind him, averaging 19.3 points per game himself.
Not only have the Northwestern stars led their team to victories based on their offensive power, but the two are rarely off the court for that reason. For the Spartans, if they are unable to contain the star duo when they are both on the court, it is crucial that they make their shots, given the success rate that Barnhizer and Martinelli have.
Both Barnhizer and Martinelli have found success from the field this season, as Martinelli is third on the Wildcats with a 50.9% field-goal success rate, while Barnhizer ranks fifth with a 43.6% success rate. While Martinelli has been more consistent in his field goal attempts, Barnhizer's time on the court warrants him to score more on offense.
Luckily for MSU, other than the two powerhouses in Barnhizer and Martinelli, the rest of Northwestern's crew has been underwhelming on the season. With both Martinelli and Barnhizer at the top of the ranks in rebounds and assists, the Spartans may have the upper hand, given their talent is more spread out among the players on the court.
Northwestern has averaged 74.1 points so far this season as it has struggled against the Big Ten. Going into the game with MSU, the Wildcats hold a 1-3 conference record and a 10-5 overall record. Despite being on the road, the Spartans are favored at just -2.5, per BetMGM.
It may be tough to stop the steamroller that is MSU right now, but if any underdogs were to give the Spartans a run for their money, it would be Northwestern, backed by Barnhizer and Martinelli.
