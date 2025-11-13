The Big "Prove It Game" For One Particular Spartan
The Michigan State Spartans need a win streak to close the season if they wish to reach bowl game eligibility, as well as improve in any way since the 2024 season.
This means that in their next game against their rivals in the Penn State Nittany Lions, it will be all hands on deck.
From containing huge offensive threats to learning from past mistakes and separating public issues from the game, there can be very few mistakes made.
This includes Spartans who have been struggling as of late, and while the big names like Aidan Chiles often come up in that talk, the team's kicker, Martin Connington, has gotten to the top of the list.
What Has Happened To Martin Connington
- Connington started off the season hot, missing relatively no kicks in the team's first four games.
- He then began to slip a bit here and there, but he is a freshman and nobody is going to be perfect, especially when being put into the Big Ten after coming out of high school.
- A few missed kicks across multiple games were nothing to be concerned about at all, but then he played against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and all of a sudden issues arose.
- Out of four field goals he attempted, he missed two of them, one from within the 30 and the other from within the 50.
- In the team's three-point loss, the difference could have been completely made up and flipped into the Spartans' favor if Connington had made his kicks.
- So something needs to change against the Nittany Lions if Connington wants to prove that he can be accurate again, like in the beginning of the season.
What Must Change With Martin Connington
- In both of his missed kicks against the Golden Gophers, it was clear that the ball had been shanked really hard to one side or the other.
- Should it be the holder placing the ball crooked, then that is a kink that must be worked out during the small remainder of time the Spartans have left before game day arrives.
- But if Connington is just going after it way to hard and is the cause of the extreme misses, then the same idea as practicing with the holder must apply, but in tenfold.
Connington has a huge chance to prove his place on the Spartans' roster against the Nittany Lions on Saturday.
It's not as though he will be cut if he misses a kick but it will enrage the fans and his chances of staying for next season will be much lower if that ends up being the case.
