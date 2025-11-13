Spartan Nation

The Big "Prove It Game" For One Particular Spartan

One Spartan player in particular has a lot to prove against the team's rival in Penn State.

Nathan Berry

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks at the post game press conference after 31-20 loss to Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks at the post game press conference after 31-20 loss to Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans need a win streak to close the season if they wish to reach bowl game eligibility, as well as improve in any way since the 2024 season.

This means that in their next game against their rivals in the Penn State Nittany Lions, it will be all hands on deck.

MSU, Aidan Chiles, Alessio Milivojevi
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) fist pumps Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

From containing huge offensive threats to learning from past mistakes and separating public issues from the game, there can be very few mistakes made.

This includes Spartans who have been struggling as of late, and while the big names like Aidan Chiles often come up in that talk, the team's kicker, Martin Connington, has gotten to the top of the list.

What Has Happened To Martin Connington

MSU,
Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State place kicker Martin Connington (Left) and place kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic (40) place a penny and touch the spartan statue during their walk to Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
  • Connington started off the season hot, missing relatively no kicks in the team's first four games.
  • He then began to slip a bit here and there, but he is a freshman and nobody is going to be perfect, especially when being put into the Big Ten after coming out of high school.
MSU,
Michigan State's Martin Connington kicks a 50-yard field goal against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • A few missed kicks across multiple games were nothing to be concerned about at all, but then he played against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and all of a sudden issues arose.
  • Out of four field goals he attempted, he missed two of them, one from within the 30 and the other from within the 50.
MSU,
Sep 13, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State place kicker Martin Connington (29) kicks a PAT against Youngstown State in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
  • In the team's three-point loss, the difference could have been completely made up and flipped into the Spartans' favor if Connington had made his kicks.
  • So something needs to change against the Nittany Lions if Connington wants to prove that he can be accurate again, like in the beginning of the season.

What Must Change With Martin Connington

MSU,
Michigan State's Martin Connington makes a field goal against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • In both of his missed kicks against the Golden Gophers, it was clear that the ball had been shanked really hard to one side or the other.
  • Should it be the holder placing the ball crooked, then that is a kink that must be worked out during the small remainder of time the Spartans have left before game day arrives.
MSU,
Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans kicker Martin Connington (29) attempts a field goal during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
  • But if Connington is just going after it way to hard and is the cause of the extreme misses, then the same idea as practicing with the holder must apply, but in tenfold.

Connington has a huge chance to prove his place on the Spartans' roster against the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

MSU,
Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State place kicker Martin Connington (29) celebrates a punt in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

It's not as though he will be cut if he misses a kick but it will enrage the fans and his chances of staying for next season will be much lower if that ends up being the case.

Nathan Berry
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.