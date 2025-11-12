Spartan Nation

How MSU Can Contain Penn State’s Rushing Threat

Penn State is built on its volatile rushers, and they must be contained if MSU wants to win.

Nathan Berry

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Searching for a win streak to end the season and reach bowl game eligibility, the Michigan State Spartans must learn from their opponent and have a victory against their rivals, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

To defeat them will take an all-out effort from every unit to stop the Nittany Lions' key pieces, and that includes the bright spot in their struggling offense: the rushing room.

Penn State freshman running backs Nicholas Singleton (10) and Kaytron Allen share a laugh together as they warm up before the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College. Hes Dr 042322 Bluewhite / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Between Penn State's top two running backs, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, the two have amassed over 1000 yards on the ground, another 200 through the air, and a stunning 20 touchdowns.

MSU will have a lot to handle with Allen and Singleton, but each has their own strengths and weaknesses that will be key to allowing the Spartans a victory.

Kaytron Allen: Boom Or Bust

Nov 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
  • Very similar to MSU's own Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Allen has immense boom or bust potential every time he steps onto the field.
  • He may get one of his longest runs of the season, 67 yards, before the rivalry matchup, or he will get stuffed and struggle on a certain drive.
Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
  • When he gets going, he is deadly, so MSU will need to win in the trenches, whether they utilize more defensive linemen or try to exploit film weaknesses.
  • If MSU can force the bust side out of Allen, then victory is much closer to a reality than a fantasy, but there is still his teammate in Singleton, who picks up where Allen slips.

Nicholas Singleton: Consistency

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled short of the end zone by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
  • Singleton is a very consistent player, routinely getting around four yards a carry and breaking through at times for a big run.
  • He also has some of the same boom or bust potential as Allen, just at a much smaller scale.
Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
  • The Spartans will need to take what they are doing to contain Allen and double down on it with Singleton; otherwise, he will carve up the Spartans' defense just as he did against the #2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Nittany Lions have a threatening rushing attack that will win or lose the game for them, and each of their rushers must be stopped by MSU if any chance at winning out the season is to become plausible.

