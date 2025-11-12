How MSU Can Contain Penn State’s Rushing Threat
Searching for a win streak to end the season and reach bowl game eligibility, the Michigan State Spartans must learn from their opponent and have a victory against their rivals, the Penn State Nittany Lions.
To defeat them will take an all-out effort from every unit to stop the Nittany Lions' key pieces, and that includes the bright spot in their struggling offense: the rushing room.
Between Penn State's top two running backs, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, the two have amassed over 1000 yards on the ground, another 200 through the air, and a stunning 20 touchdowns.
MSU will have a lot to handle with Allen and Singleton, but each has their own strengths and weaknesses that will be key to allowing the Spartans a victory.
Kaytron Allen: Boom Or Bust
- Very similar to MSU's own Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Allen has immense boom or bust potential every time he steps onto the field.
- He may get one of his longest runs of the season, 67 yards, before the rivalry matchup, or he will get stuffed and struggle on a certain drive.
- When he gets going, he is deadly, so MSU will need to win in the trenches, whether they utilize more defensive linemen or try to exploit film weaknesses.
- If MSU can force the bust side out of Allen, then victory is much closer to a reality than a fantasy, but there is still his teammate in Singleton, who picks up where Allen slips.
Nicholas Singleton: Consistency
- Singleton is a very consistent player, routinely getting around four yards a carry and breaking through at times for a big run.
- He also has some of the same boom or bust potential as Allen, just at a much smaller scale.
- The Spartans will need to take what they are doing to contain Allen and double down on it with Singleton; otherwise, he will carve up the Spartans' defense just as he did against the #2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
The Nittany Lions have a threatening rushing attack that will win or lose the game for them, and each of their rushers must be stopped by MSU if any chance at winning out the season is to become plausible.
