What MSU Must Learn From Previous Penn State Defeat

MSU is set to play their rivals in Penn State on Saturday. When was the last time they lost to them and what should they avoid?

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Theo Johnson (84) scores a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Theo Johnson (84) scores a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans need to win out the season if they have any hopes of reaching bowl game eligibility, and of even improving from last year at all.

The first game that they have to win will be against the Penn State Nittany Lions, whom the team has not won against since 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Evan Morris (92) celebrates with defensive end Michael Fletcher (5) during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

So what has led to their recent troubles against their rivals and what should they avoid in their upcoming matchup?

MSU's Devastating 42-0 Loss Against Penn State

Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Keon Wylie (32) sacks Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
  • The last time the team even played against the Nittany Lions was in 2024, when Katin Houser was still their quarterback, and it's safe to say that the Spartans were abysmal.
  • They lost 42-0 in a match where Houser did not even have 100 yards passing and their lead rusher had a total of 39 yards on the ground the entire game.
Nov 24, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) scores a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
  • Because of their complete lack of substance, the Nittany Lions had the ball for nearly 36 minutes of the game, and could have had it for much longer if the Spartans' defense had put up a fight.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith takes the field before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • The game was a complete disaster, but it led to an overhaul that saw MSU bring in now head coach Jonathan Smith and a new QB with him in Aidan Chiles, and eventually to this year's rivalry game.

What MSU Needs To Avoid This Year

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) calls a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • After an amazing offensive showing against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Spartans need to make sure they keep the ball moving in whatever way possible.
Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
  • If MSU can't keep the ball moving, then no amount of help from the defense, which has been doing very well as of late, can help them win the game.

The Spartans have a vastly important game ahead of them as they try to salvage their season, but should they avoid what made them lose in their last match, then they have a chance to do wonders with their season

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

