What MSU Must Learn From Previous Penn State Defeat
The Michigan State Spartans need to win out the season if they have any hopes of reaching bowl game eligibility, and of even improving from last year at all.
The first game that they have to win will be against the Penn State Nittany Lions, whom the team has not won against since 2021.
So what has led to their recent troubles against their rivals and what should they avoid in their upcoming matchup?
MSU's Devastating 42-0 Loss Against Penn State
- The last time the team even played against the Nittany Lions was in 2024, when Katin Houser was still their quarterback, and it's safe to say that the Spartans were abysmal.
- They lost 42-0 in a match where Houser did not even have 100 yards passing and their lead rusher had a total of 39 yards on the ground the entire game.
- Because of their complete lack of substance, the Nittany Lions had the ball for nearly 36 minutes of the game, and could have had it for much longer if the Spartans' defense had put up a fight.
- The game was a complete disaster, but it led to an overhaul that saw MSU bring in now head coach Jonathan Smith and a new QB with him in Aidan Chiles, and eventually to this year's rivalry game.
What MSU Needs To Avoid This Year
- After an amazing offensive showing against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Spartans need to make sure they keep the ball moving in whatever way possible.
- If big throws aren't working, the check-downs need to ramp up; if the run game is struggling, it could be time to give other rushers more carries; if certain receivers aren't breaking free, they should be substituted quickly, and so on.
- If MSU can't keep the ball moving, then no amount of help from the defense, which has been doing very well as of late, can help them win the game.
The Spartans have a vastly important game ahead of them as they try to salvage their season, but should they avoid what made them lose in their last match, then they have a chance to do wonders with their season
