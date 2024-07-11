REPORT: Big Ten Uninterested in Adding Two ACC Powerhouse Programs
Coach Jonathan Smith recently joined Michigan State after spending years as the head coach of his alma mater, Oregon State. Coach Smith was not the only one to leave the Pac-12, though. Many other schools in the conference also departed, leaving only two football programs remaining in the Pac-12.
The Big Ten has accepted numerous schools from the Pac-12, including USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington. Adding multiple other schools, especially notable ones, has filled the Big Ten to near capacity, and there is no need to add additional schools.
As more schools from other conferences look for new homes, it appears the Big Ten will not be their landing spots. Recently, college football insider Greg Swaim reported that the Big Ten and SEC are not interested in adding Florida State or Clemson as future programs to the respective leagues.
Swaim recently posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “according to multiple sources tonight who cover conference realignment, back-channel conversations have all but ceased between the SEC and B1G conferences with FSU and Clemson for now.”
This is significant news, as adding Florida State and Clemson would have made the Big Ten much more formidable of a conference. This is undoubtedly positive news for Michigan State on one level or another. It would have directly or indirectly impacted Smith and Michigan State’s rebuilding efforts in more ways than one.
Although the two notable football programs joining the Big Ten and the SEC have seemingly ended, Swaim reported that “talks with [Florida State, Clemson, and] the Big12 have intensified.” While Smith and Michigan State have had their fair share of obstacles this offseason, not having to go head-to-head on the recruiting trail with the likes of Florida State and Clemson is good news for Michigan State, as the Big Ten already has multiple schools that regularly recruit at a high level.
Until now, Florida State and Clemson had been considered two of the favorites to join the Big Ten or SEC during the next round realignment. However, that will not be the case, as the teams will stay put from now and wait to hear from the Big 12.
