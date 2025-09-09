Boston College Brings Out A Nasty Side For MSU Players
Heading into week two, Michigan State knew how crucial this game was. This game against the Boston College Eagles might be the most crucial out-of-conference game all season. MSU versus BC was the pinnacle of this season.
This game was a lot more impactful than it initially appeared. Last season, MSU played a competitive match against BC but came up short due to some stalls on offense. After the loss last year, MSU struggled to establish a rhythm on both defense and offense.
Often, college teams will get big defensive stops and transform those into good offensive positions. This year, MSU did a much better job getting down the field and making the most of it. MSU struggled to contain the pass, allowing BC quarterback Dylan Lonergan to throw for 390 yards on 34 completions.
Jordan Hall
Even though the pass defense in this game wasn't the best, it allowed a lot of open passes and breakaway Yards after catch. A lack of pressure and good blocking on the Eagles' side also led to a lot of time for Lonergan to make throws.
One shining spot for MSU and coach Jonathan Smith was their run defense. Against the run, the Spartans excelled at filling the holes and shutting down BC's blocking schemes. Hall himself led the team in tackles with 15 total tackles for the game.
Omari Kelly
MSU's run game got stagnant at times, but one thing was for sure: Aidan Chiles' arm never got cold, and Chiles often extended possessions by scrambling and finding receivers on the run. Nick Marsh played a significant role in this game as well, but a good amount of his impact was felt away from the ball. Marsh often attracted two players to guard him, freeing up his teammates and making it easier on Chiles to find targets.
Kelly had a redemption game, going for four huge receptions for 60 yards and often found himself open due to his excellent route running.
