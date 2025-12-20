Notable Number of Spartan Quarterbacks in Transfer Portal

The transfer portal has not officially opened, but several top players across the college football landscape have announced their intentions to play elsewhere next season.

That includes several Michigan State Spartans, most notably star players like wide receiver Nick Marsh and quarterback Aidan Chiles. As Pat Fitzgerald takes over as head coach, he is building his program in his vision, and that may not include those players.

Chiles is not the only quarterback with Spartan ties in the portal. Former MSU QBs Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt are also looking for new homes this offseason.

How did we get to this point, and what might be next? Let’s break down each quarterback and where they started.

Aidan Chiles

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

When Jonathan Smith took the MSU job in November of 2023, the expectation was that Chiles would follow him to East Lansing. He committed to the Spartans a few weeks later.

Fans expected Chiles to develop into a star at MSU, but that never materialized. He struggled with turnovers and never became the game-wrecking quarterback he had the chance to be.

Now, Chiles will look for a new home in hopes of maximizing his physical talents. He improved as a passer in 2025 and read defenses much better, so maybe a new coach can unlock his potential.

Sam Leavitt

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Before the season, Leavitt was considered one of the top future NFL Draft prospects. However, injuries and a down season ruined that for him, and now he’s looking for a new home.

Leavitt committed to Mel Tucker’s staff at MSU out of Washington state as a four-star quarterback, decommitting from Washington State to join the Spartans.

He earned some playing time in his freshman season, completing 65 percent of his passes and throwing two touchdowns. When Smith’s staff took over, Leavitt did not want to play for them, so he joined Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State.

Now, Leavitt will head to another big program, looking to bounce back from a rough 2025. On3 has reported that Indiana, Oregon, and LSU are interested in his services.

Katin Houser

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

After starting 21 games for East Carolina over the last two seasons, Houser is looking to come back to the Power Four level.

Houser backed off his Boise State pledge to play for Tucker at MSU, becoming the starter in 2023 and completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,130 yards and five touchdowns. When Smith took over, Houser looked for his own opportunity.

Houser will have plenty of options out of the transfer portal, but don’t expect him to return to East Lansing.

