MSU Adds to Offense by Landing Notre Dame WR Transfer

Michigan State has added another key piece to its offense.

The Spartans' latest addition is Notre Dame wide receiver transfer KK Smith, according to multiple reports. Smith has two years of eligibility remaining and totaled 11 catches, 161 yards, and two scores across 17 total appearances during his time in South Bend.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) celebrates a touchdown against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Listed at 6-foot-0 and 176 pounds by the Fighting Irish, Smith brings some added speed and big-play ability to MSU's wide receivers room. He had catches of 34 yards against Navy and 31 yards against N.C. State this season. Smith is likely primed to take on a larger role in East Lansing than he had at Notre Dame alongside the Spartans' offensive coordinator, Nick Sheridan , and wide receivers coach, Courtney Hawkins .

This is the second addition via the transfer portal Michigan State has made to its wide receiver room this transfer portal cycle. The Spartans also added Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore back on Friday. Both Smith and Moore will get opportunities to face their old teams next fall. MSU plays both Notre Dame and UM on the road in 2026, with the date set for Sept. 19 against the Fighting Irish. The dates of the full Big Ten schedule have yet to be announced.

More on KK Smith

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) lines up during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

While Smith's numbers from his time at Notre Dame do not necessarily pop out, he was one of Notre Dame's main backup receivers and was buried a little bit on the depth chart by upperclassmen and transfer additions this past season. Smith finished the year sixth in receiving yards on the Fighting Irish and was fourth among wideouts.

Smith saw 107 offensive snaps this past year for Notre Dame. He caught eight of the nine targets he received for 123 yards and touchdowns against N.C. State and Navy.

On3 currently ranks Smith 1,411th overall in the transfer portal and 208th among wide receivers. As a recruit from Frisco, Texas, Smith was considered to be a higher-end three-star prospect. He finished ranked 527th overall in the class of 2023, choosing Notre Dame over Texas Tech.

Wide receiver became a big need for the Spartans this offseason. Star wideout Nick Marsh entered the transfer portal and has since committed to Indiana. The Hooisers are probably going to be the defending national champion when Marsh suits up for them next fall. MSU is also losing Omari Kelly due to the exhaustion of his eligibility. There is also the loss of key backup Evan Boyd to the portal, who has chosen Iowa State.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) breaks a tackle by NC State Wolfpack cornerback Jamel Johnson (21) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

