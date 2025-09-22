Breaking Down MSU's Comeback Attempt At USC
In their first Big Ten conference matchup, the Michigan State Spartans came out of halftime down 14 points in a lackluster defensive performance on the University of Southern California's home turf.
Quite suddenly, however, the defense had a spark of life, and it looked as though MSU had a good chance at coming back to obtain an unlikely victory before ultimately losing 45-31.
So what happened, and why did the momentum stall in such a key moment?
What Happened
- Just before halftime, the Spartans had lost their second green dot linebacker of the night, Wayne Matthews III, to an injury that forced him to be carted off the field, and USC had no issue scoring once more as MSU tried to recompose itself.
- Adding to the issue, Matthews had only been playing because star LB Jordan Hall had been ejected after receiving a penalty for targeting, and it was clear that the Spartans' defense needed a reset during halftime.
- When MSU came back out, it looked as though they had gotten the reset they needed, and after a touchdown drive from the offense, the defense stepped up and forced a fumble, which they recovered.
- Quarterback Aidan Chiles then led another touchdown drive, and suddenly, the gap between the Spartans and the Trojans became manageable, being 31-24 entering the fourth, until the defense began to stall again.
The Momentum Stall
- As the third quarter came to an end and the fourth quarter began, the Spartans' defense started to let up double-digit points for the third time in the game.
- Once the end of the game came, it was clear that at some point they had lost their ferocious energy and were simply getting worn out.
- They had slowed down in part to the constant pounding of the rock by the Trojans, and the Spartans were exhausted as the end of the game neared 3 AM at home because of time-zone differences, with both combining for an issue to difficult to surmount.
Either way, the defense has a lot to work on going into the upcoming weeks, and both Head Coach Jonathan Smith and Defensive Coach Joe Rossi have quite the job ahead of them.
Should the defense pick up the pace and start getting stops against offenses such as USC's, combined with the offense’s and special teams' great play, then MSU has a great chance at a bowl game, and possibly a bowl game victory.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU’s defense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X@MSUSpartansOnSI as well.