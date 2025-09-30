Breaking Down 10 Years of Times MSU Lost to Michigan
Rivalry games are the foundation on which many college football seasons come to fruition, and the same remains true for the Michigan State Spartans in 2025's week 9 with the Battle For The Paul Bunyan Trophy against the Michigan Wolverines.
History also matters greatly with rivals, having long-time records and dozens of games played in a passionate war for both fans and players, much more than the already important history between week-to-week opponents.
With that in mind, how has MSU done against its biggest rivals in the Wolverines over the past decade, and when has their record been blemished?
The Lack-Luster Losses
- Quite interestingly, for MSU, their closest match against the Wolverines and their biggest loss come in subsequent years, with the Spartans losing 49-0 in 2023 when many of their star players were freshmen, and only losing 24-17 the year after.
- Already showing off their rapid growth, it seems as though Jonathan Smith has done exponentially well after taking over for the fired Mel Tucker.
- Aside from the last two games, the Spartans have gone 4-6, with none of their other games being anything intensely close.
- In fact, their next closest game to their 2024 match-up was way back in 2016 when they lost by nine points, and since then, they have mainly lost in blowouts.
Will MSU Be Able To Overcome This Year?
- The consistency of Michigan's blowouts is concerning to a team that wants to upset enough teams to make a bowl game, but when looking at the Spartans compared to last year, many of their issues fly out of the window.
- The receiver room has gotten better by miles, has added a new weapon, and when paired with the running back room, can drop over thirty points against ranked Big Ten opponents such as the University of Southern California Trojans.
MSU will have some things to worry about regarding the Wolverines offense as well after having a major injury scare on their defense, but the pressure of the game along with the pressure they bring themselves should be enough to give MSU good odds at a victory again.
