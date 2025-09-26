Spartan Nation

Bye Week Viewing Guide for Michigan State Fans

Here are some games that Spartan fans should watch on Saturday while the team is off.

Jacob Cotsonika

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Michigan State doesn't have a game this weekend. Frankly, the Spartans might have been given a good time to have the weekend off, as Week 5 has one of the best slates of the entire college football season.

That doesn't mean there might not be some stuff to learn about the team and its outlook for the remainder of the season. Here is one game from each kickoff window that Spartan fans should tune in to.

Noon on FOX - No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois

Jayden Maiav
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Michigan State's 45-31 loss to the Trojans last week is now behind them, but this one will be a good litmus test to see where USC stands with the rest of the Big Ten. It'll be a much different kickoff time for the West Coast squad, as it'll be at noon ET, 9 a.m. in Los Angeles, when the game starts in Champaign.

It's also a big game for No. 23 Illinois, which was left in No. 11 Indiana's wake when the Hoosiers out-classed the Illini in every way in a 63-10 rout. MSU doesn't face Illinois this season, though.

3:30 p.m. on Peacock - No. 11 Indiana at Iowa

Fernando Mendoz
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) during the Indiana versus Kennesaw State Big Ten football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this one's on at the same time as No. 1 Ohio State at Washington, a game that has some wondering about a potential upset, the Spartans don't play the Buckeyes or the Huskies this year (if UW is beating OSU, turn to that, by all means).

Michigan State does play both Indiana and Iowa. This is the only game on the Big Ten schedule that features two of MSU's eight remaining opponents.

IU has all the momentum in the world with the aforementioned 63-10 win over Illinois, while Iowa will be looking to pull the home upset at Kinnick Stadium after beating Rutgers on the road last Friday.

7:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock - No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State

White Ou
Nov 9, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Fireworks burst overhead as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field prior to a White Out game against the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

When ESPN's College Gameday decides to go to a game outside its media umbrella on the same day as Alabama-Georgia, you know they're going to something good.

That's exactly what it'll be, as No. 6 Oregon goes to Happy Valley to take on No. 3 Penn State during the Nittany Lions' famous "White Out."

It'll also be a rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game, where the Ducks won 45-37 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This season, Oregon is already 4-0 and Penn State is 3-0. Neither team has seen an opponent like the other, though. PSU has faced three non-Power Four teams, while Oregon has beaten FCS Montana State, 1-2 Oklahoma State (who has fired Mike Gundy), 1-2 Northwestern, and 0-4 Oregon State.

Michigan State hosts Penn State on Nov. 15, as well.

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith holds a football as the team warms up before the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.