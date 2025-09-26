Bye Week Viewing Guide for Michigan State Fans
Michigan State doesn't have a game this weekend. Frankly, the Spartans might have been given a good time to have the weekend off, as Week 5 has one of the best slates of the entire college football season.
That doesn't mean there might not be some stuff to learn about the team and its outlook for the remainder of the season. Here is one game from each kickoff window that Spartan fans should tune in to.
Noon on FOX - No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois
Michigan State's 45-31 loss to the Trojans last week is now behind them, but this one will be a good litmus test to see where USC stands with the rest of the Big Ten. It'll be a much different kickoff time for the West Coast squad, as it'll be at noon ET, 9 a.m. in Los Angeles, when the game starts in Champaign.
It's also a big game for No. 23 Illinois, which was left in No. 11 Indiana's wake when the Hoosiers out-classed the Illini in every way in a 63-10 rout. MSU doesn't face Illinois this season, though.
3:30 p.m. on Peacock - No. 11 Indiana at Iowa
While this one's on at the same time as No. 1 Ohio State at Washington, a game that has some wondering about a potential upset, the Spartans don't play the Buckeyes or the Huskies this year (if UW is beating OSU, turn to that, by all means).
Michigan State does play both Indiana and Iowa. This is the only game on the Big Ten schedule that features two of MSU's eight remaining opponents.
IU has all the momentum in the world with the aforementioned 63-10 win over Illinois, while Iowa will be looking to pull the home upset at Kinnick Stadium after beating Rutgers on the road last Friday.
7:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock - No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State
When ESPN's College Gameday decides to go to a game outside its media umbrella on the same day as Alabama-Georgia, you know they're going to something good.
That's exactly what it'll be, as No. 6 Oregon goes to Happy Valley to take on No. 3 Penn State during the Nittany Lions' famous "White Out."
It'll also be a rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game, where the Ducks won 45-37 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
This season, Oregon is already 4-0 and Penn State is 3-0. Neither team has seen an opponent like the other, though. PSU has faced three non-Power Four teams, while Oregon has beaten FCS Montana State, 1-2 Oklahoma State (who has fired Mike Gundy), 1-2 Northwestern, and 0-4 Oregon State.
Michigan State hosts Penn State on Nov. 15, as well.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on this week's bye week viewing guide when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.