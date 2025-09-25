Nebraska's Biggest Weakness that Michigan State Must Exploit
To this point, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a relatively good defense. The "Blackshirts" have allowed just 13.5 points per game so far this season, which ranks 21st in the country. They've especially been able to rely on their secondary, which has only allowed 303 yards through the air all season long --- their 75.8 passing yards allowed per game is the very best in the FBS.
The other aspect of any defense --- stopping the run --- has been another issue. Nebraska has allowed 173.5 rushing yards per game through four contests, which is all the way down at 106th nationally and is the second-worst mark in the Big Ten (244 rush ypg allowed for UCLA; 131st).
Game-By-Game Look at Nebraska's Run Defense
Cincinnati
The struggles were pretty immediate for Nebraska's defense in stopping the run. In the Cornhuskers' season opener against Cincinnati, they allowed the Bearcats to rush for 202 yards on 30 carries, which is 6.7 yards per attempt. Nebraska still won that game 20-17, though.
Akron
Things weren't quite so severe against weaker competition. Against the MAC's Akron Zips, Nebraska allowed 113 rushing yards on 36 carries (3.1 yards per carry). The Huskers cruised to a 68-0 win there.
Houston Christian
As expected for a Big Ten squad that is facing an FBS team, the run defense was pretty dominant. HCU only ran for 93 yards across 35 carries, which is 2.7 yards per carry. That was a 59-7 Nebraska victory.
Michigan
The Wolverines, on the other hand, ran all over the Cornhuskers' defense. Everyone already knows that Michigan is going to try and get the ground game going, and that's why it did this past weekend.
U-M totaled 286 rushing yards on 33 carries; that's 8.7 yards per carry. The Wolverines also had different touchdown runs of 37, 54, and 75 yards.
Quick Summary
Essentially, Nebraska hasn't been able to stop the opposing rushing attack when it's a comparable opponent.
In its two games against Cincinnati and Michigan, the Cornhuskers have allowed 488 yards on the ground on 7.7 yards per carry.
Michigan State's Ground Game
So far, Michigan State's ability to run the ball has been pretty average. The Spartans are averaging 154 rushing yards per game, which is 78th in the FBS.
During two games against Power Four teams, MSU picked up 149 ground yards (4.3 yards per carry) against Boston College and 112 rushing yards (3.5 yards per rush) in its most recent game against USC.
The largest portion of the carries for Michigan State have gone to sophomore running back Makhi Frazier, whose 267 rushing yards rank eighth in the Big Ten. He ranks tied for fifth in carries (57) and is averaging 4.7 yards per rush.
The Necessity of Running the Ball
MSU is going to be able to move the ball on the ground to have a shot against Nebraska on the road.
Given that the Cornhuskers are first in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, it's going to be paramount that the Spartans stay on schedule while on offense. When MSU reaches third down, getting four or five yards on a rush during the prior first and second downs will open up the playbook so much more and make things a lot easier.
If it's third-and-long and Michigan State needs to pass, the windows that Aidan Chiles will then need to throw into will probably become a lot smaller and more difficult. Those are the situations when he and MSU turned it over a lot last season.
