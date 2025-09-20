Reinaldo Perez Talks Michigan State Recruitment, Shares Latest Updates
The Michigan State Spartans continue to recruit heavily on many different fronts. They have been able to recruit heavily at multiple different positions, including the defensive line and the edge rushers, as they have been able to recruit one of the better players at the position, in my professional opinion, and someone that I've had the chance to cover for quite some time. He really picked up steam in the Spring and has added to it.
That player is Reinaldo Perez. Perez is someone who remains dominant for many different reasons, including his ability to rush the quarterback, which is second to none, especially in his area, as he continues to dominate throughout high school football and is likely going to be one of the better prospects in the 2027 recruiting class when it's all said and done.
He recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail everything Michigan State-related that fans need to know.
Reinaldo Perez Talks Michigan State Recruitment
- "I’ve been in contact with Michigan State for a long time, and I’ve developed a strong relationship with Coach Legi and the rest of the staff. I will be back there soon, and can’t wait to continue this relationship with them," the Michigan State Spartans target stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State Spartans opportunity and more.
There are multiple coaches the talented prospect has spoken with recently. In fact, he talks to these coaches quite often. He detailed the staff members he talks to.
- "Like I said, I’d been in contact with Coach Legi, as well as Coach Smith and Coach Adams, for a while."
He then went into detail, talking about the development process and what they could do to continue pushing for one of the better positions in the class. Here is what he had to say when speaking to Perez.
- "Like I said, I think they’re doing great in their and my recruiting process for me and themselves, and they have a lot to offer academically and athletically."
The Spartans' target then went into a conversation about what the top schools look like at this time, even though he didn't release a top schools list.
- "I wouldn’t say I have a list that stands out to me because a lot of the schools that have offered me have shown a lot of love and interest. Therefore, with what they provide on all aspects, I reciprocate that back because I think all of them have a lot to offer."
